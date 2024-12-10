The Liberal Media Reaction to the Daniel Penny Verdict Was Off the Rails

It was a trumped-up charge, a disgrace to the courts, and an unnecessary media circus, but Daniel Penny, who was charged with second-degree murder and criminally negligent homicide for placing Jordan Neely in a chokehold after he threatened passengers on the New York City subway on May 1, 2023.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg once again proved he’s the court’s biggest clown. Penny had to go through two rounds of this legal nonsense. The jury was deadlocked on the second-degree murder charge but opted to find him not guilty of negligent homicide. Mia covered the mayhem, which reached new heights from the activist crowds to the media—it was a massive circus. The majority of the jury was female, with four members being persons of color.

JORDAN NEELY PROTEST: "Ya all white people here have work to do, stay the fu*k outta black people's business... go in your neighborhood and do the anti-blackness work in there. "



Video via @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/xmzlO6zyhT — NYScanner (@nyscanner) December 10, 2024

Oh, yes, shouting to fellow passengers someone there is gonna die is just good old-fashioned conversation! https://t.co/rnPMNLsy0t — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2024

Community Notes for the win pic.twitter.com/Sqt7wCk2Tj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 10, 2024

I’m sure Mehdi Hasan, author of a book about debating, knows the logical holes in his argument here. But let’s just start with the question: did Daniel Penny get on the subway that day looking to kill someone? Did Luigi Mangione? https://t.co/TpIYIpJ5Iq — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 10, 2024

Daniel Penny reacted in self-defense to stop a drug addict from killing people.



Luigi Mangione 3d printed a silencer, made a fake ID, traveled to NYC, and murdered someone in cold blood.



If Audie Cornish is incapable of understanding the difference, she needs to be fired. https://t.co/JvHbLlHL4Y — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 10, 2024

“Subway rider”



He had 42 prior arrests including for assault, threatened to hurt people on the subway, and was a drug addict.



If not for X you wouldn’t know this. The media is evil. https://t.co/EtlJIMTyMG pic.twitter.com/AuXzsn6W6E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 9, 2024

The jury was majority female, and included four people of color. The acquittal was unanimous. People like this are despicable: https://t.co/SR8NPBh0pU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 9, 2024

Rubin later seems to hint that there was something untoward happening with the jury since the legal teams did not ask for the jury to be polled.

She wants the jurors to seek out her and other members of the press so they can who wanted him found guilty. pic.twitter.com/qGWy8xXVMO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 9, 2024

NY BLM leader calls for “black vigilante” retaliation and defense after Daniel Penny was acquitted on all charges



He seems to be implying ch*king and k*lling in return against those who they claim are “oppressing” them pic.twitter.com/kqBe5lkVmG — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 9, 2024

This blatant racial discrimination is precisely why the Trump 47 Justice Department must open a federal probe on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, lead prosecutor Dafna Yoran, and their office.



Conspiracy against rights (18 U.S.C. § 241) is a very serious federal civil-rights felony. https://t.co/kgKVia3JGd — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 9, 2024

What a show we got here. Everyone has lost their minds.