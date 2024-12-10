VIP
The Libs Still Don't Know How to Talk to Voters
The Liberal Media Reaction to the Daniel Penny Verdict Was Off the Rails

Matt Vespa
December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It was a trumped-up charge, a disgrace to the courts, and an unnecessary media circus, but Daniel Penny, who was charged with second-degree murder and criminally negligent homicide for placing Jordan Neely in a chokehold after he threatened passengers on the New York City subway on May 1, 2023. 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg once again proved he’s the court’s biggest clown. Penny had to go through two rounds of this legal nonsense. The jury was deadlocked on the second-degree murder charge but opted to find him not guilty of negligent homicide. Mia covered the mayhem, which reached new heights from the activist crowds to the media—it was a massive circus. The majority of the jury was female, with four members being persons of color.

What a show we got here. Everyone has lost their minds.

