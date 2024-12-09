Winds of Change? Pete Hegseth Said Meeting With Ernst Went Very Well

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) was becoming a problem. She wasn’t exactly enthused with Pete Hegseth’s nomination to be our next secretary of defense. Mr. Hegseth, a decorated combat veteran who served this nation for over 20 years, is qualified to run the Defense Department but has been subjected to incessant attacks about boozing and women, most of which are anonymous. Things didn’t look good, with Ernst reluctant to support this nomination and The Wall Street Journal reporting that Ron DeSantis was being considered a possible replacement.

Advertisement

Yet, Trump stands by Hegseth, and his meetings on the Hill have gone well. He met with Ernst again, and the tune was much different this time. He described his latest meeting with the Iowa Republican, rumored to be working to derail Hegseth to get the secretary of defense job for herself, as “very good.”

How many meetings does Joni Ernst need to have with Hegseth? https://t.co/s69RH6P7nv — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2024

NEW: Hegseth says he “had a very good meeting” with Sen. Joni Ernst



pic.twitter.com/znATwh37zx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 9, 2024

Ernst later issued a statement: