Trump's Incoming Border Czar: Dems Who Oppose Mass Deportations Better Get the Hell Out of Our Way

There have been numerous Democrats who have been vocal in their opposition to incoming President Donald J. Trump’s immigration plan. Simply put, we’re going to deport illegal aliens, enforce our immigration laws, and secure the border. The open-border shenanigans are over. Democrats need to understand something: you lost. No one supports your policies and over 80 percent of American counties saw a shift toward the Republicans.

Advertisement

The misread on immigration is something that even stunned ex-MSNBC host Chris Matthews, of all people, and these deportations are going to happen, so get out of the way. Regina Romero, the mayor of Tucson, Arizona, called the plan “cruel.” Incoming border czar Thomas Homan took her to school:

🚨Tom Homan responds to Tucson mayor calling deportations ”cruel and immoral” —



“What's cruel about it? We got women being being s*xually assaulted by the cartels. Every day someone is going to die on the border. Tonight, women are being r*ped on the border. So what's cruel… pic.twitter.com/IeGvaE3nwe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 27, 2024

She can be against the plan, but she’s powerless. Federal agencies will carry this out with the help of the National Guard. And yes, National Guardsmen can and will assist in these deportations. When rich liberals on Martha’s Vineyard complained about the 25-50 that showed up on their doorstep, it was the Massachusetts National Guard that shipped them out, so sit down and shut up. Homan also reiterated his position that these local officials can refuse to assist, but knowingly harboring illegal aliens is a crime.