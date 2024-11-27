Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI
Trump's Incoming Border Czar: Dems Who Oppose Mass Deportations Better Get the Hell Out of Our Way

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 27, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

There have been numerous Democrats who have been vocal in their opposition to incoming President Donald J. Trump’s immigration plan. Simply put, we’re going to deport illegal aliens, enforce our immigration laws, and secure the border. The open-border shenanigans are over. Democrats need to understand something: you lost. No one supports your policies and over 80 percent of American counties saw a shift toward the Republicans.

The misread on immigration is something that even stunned ex-MSNBC host Chris Matthews, of all people, and these deportations are going to happen, so get out of the way. Regina Romero, the mayor of Tucson, Arizona, called the plan “cruel.” Incoming border czar Thomas Homan took her to school:

She can be against the plan, but she’s powerless. Federal agencies will carry this out with the help of the National Guard. And yes, National Guardsmen can and will assist in these deportations. When rich liberals on Martha’s Vineyard complained about the 25-50 that showed up on their doorstep, it was the Massachusetts National Guard that shipped them out, so sit down and shut up. Homan also reiterated his position that these local officials can refuse to assist, but knowingly harboring illegal aliens is a crime.

