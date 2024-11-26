Biden Will Be at Trump's Inauguration

I have no clue if Joe Biden is low-key sticking it to his enemies within the Democratic Party, but this entire transition has been a bit funny. The man laughs it up with President-elect Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office, which unintentionally became one of the funniest White House photo ops of all time. He also smiled when he addressed the country after his vice president had been lost in a landslide.

It was a total repudiation of the Democratic Party, but Biden is leaving happy and untouched by the chaos of this cycle. He was forced out and engaged in what some called self-sabotage. We learned that national Democrats wanted a mini-primary after the coup was successfully executed, only for Biden to nuke those plans by endorsing Kamala. Now, regarding Trump’s inauguration, Biden says he’ll be there (via The Guardian):

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, a White House spokesperson said on Monday. “The president promised that he would attend the inauguration of whomever won the election,” said Andrew Bates, senior deputy press secretary at the White House, Reuters reported. “He and the First Lady are going to honor that promise and attend the inauguration.” The president-elect did not attend Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, which came days after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Earlier this month, the US president welcomed Trump back to the White House – another tradition Trump eschewed after losing the 2020 election- with Biden promising a transfer of power that is “as smooth as it can get”. “We’re looking forward to having, like we said, a smooth transition. We’ll do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated, what you need, and we’re going to get a chance to talk about some of that today,” Biden said earlier this month. “Welcome back.”

Is it insane to wonder if Biden voted for Donald Trump? I wouldn’t be shocked, especially given this man’s temperament.

‘The party forced me out, so screw ‘em.’ I can see Biden taking that approach.