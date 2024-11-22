Trump Clinches Another Win in Trump Hush Money Case. How Some Libs Reacted.

Katie touched on this earlier this morning. We all knew the hush money trial was in trouble since Donald J. Trump won the 2024 election. The now-president-elect wouldn’t be sentenced to jail if he beat Kamala Harris, and Judge Juan Merchan made a series of moves before Election Day to ensure that sentencing could go either way.

We all know this case was a political hack job, where the statute of limitations was toyed with, and definitions of the crimes Trump stood accused of involving his alleged tryst with Stormy Daniels were stretched to the limits of reason. Even CNN’s Elie Honig, who is no fan of Mr. Trump, lambasted the case, which has irritated liberals. Trump’s win caused Judge Merchan to delay sentencing indefinitely. The prosecution, helmed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, tried to postpone until 2029. No way that’s happening (via Axios):

BREAKING: It's official. Trump's sentencing in New York is canceled indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/PL45QlCrGO — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 22, 2024

The judge overseeing President-elect Trump's New York criminal hush money trial on Friday indefinitely postponed his sentencing, multiple outlets reported. Why it matters: It's a major win for Trump, who appears poised to avoid serious punishment for the 34 felony counts he was convicted of in May. Driving the news: Judge Juan Merchan on Friday also granted Trump's legal team's request to file a motion to dismiss the case entirely. That motion is due by Dec. 2 and the prosecution's response is due by Dec. 9, Merchan said. What they're saying: "All of the sham lawfare attacks against President Trump are now destroyed and we are focused on Making America Great Again," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. Catch up quick: Prosecutors earlier this week suggested that they would be open to postponing Trump's sentencing even if it waits until his second presidential term ends in 2029.

All the right people are upset over this, and while not all are taking to social media, the usual suspects are freaking out:

America: No one is above the law.



Also America: Judge Juan Merchan has granted Donald Trump's request to file a motion to dismiss the charges in New York v. Trump and removed the sentencing date for the president-elect from the schedule.



What the actual fuck. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 22, 2024

Juan Merchan doesn't want to be murdered. Pretty much the only reason why this is happening. https://t.co/o8OnFXJt2x — Pete⁹ #STRATEGY (@datoncefromthad) November 22, 2024

Told ya. Juan Merchan is a cake eater and @ManhattanDA was always in the can for Trump.



He's getting away with everything.



Thanks @JoeBiden for absolutely NOT solving the Trump problem. For four years you fixed an economy that will be destroyed in one.



Fuck @TheDemocrats. https://t.co/D9O5pqZLSa — DJ FM® (@djfm_dot_com) November 22, 2024

. Sorry, guys, but we won. There is Trump rage fatigue right now on the Left, but let’s see what happens when this case is officially dismissed.