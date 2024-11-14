We Know Who Leaked Israel's Attack Plans Against Iran

Israel was supposed to launch retaliatory strikes against Iran. They never came. Days and weeks have passed, and it’s clear why the airstrikes, marketed as unprecedented and lethal, were halted. Someone leaked the plans for the strikes. It came from the Pentagon last October. Now, we’ve learned of the individual who was part of this breach: His name is Asif W. Rahman. Mr. Rahman, a CIA official, was arrested in Cambodia on Tuesday and flown to Guam, where he faces Espionage Act charges. This man had a top security clearance (via NYT):

A C.I.A. official has been charged with disclosing classified documents that appeared to show Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran for a missile attack earlier this year, according to court documents and people familiar with the matter. The official, Asif W. Rahman, was indicted last week in federal court in Virginia on two counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act. He was arrested by the F.B.I. on Tuesday in Cambodia and was set to appear in federal court in Guam on Thursday. The leak offered a glimpse into the depth of American concerns about Israel’s plans and illustrated the extent to which the United States spies on even its closest allies. The documents, dated mid-October, were prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which analyzes images and information collected by U.S. spy satellites. It conducts work in support of clandestine and military operations.

Asif W. Rahman, a CIA Agent working in Cambodia, has been Arrested by the FBI for last month’s Leak of several Highly-Classified Top Secret Documents related to preparations observed for an Israeli Retaliatory Strike against Iran, to Telegram Channels linked to Iran’s Islamic… pic.twitter.com/5c3DuBkg8U — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 13, 2024

Fox News has confirmed the alleged leaker of Israeli war planning Asif Rahman was arrested in Cambodia and reportedly worked for the CIA not DOD. A reminder that those who reported without evidence that Iranian American Pentagon official Ariane Tabatabai who had worked in SOLIC… — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) November 13, 2024

🚨 The Iran leaker has been arrested!



A CIA official, Asif Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia, where he worked for the US government abroad, and charged with leaking classified information about Israel's plans to attack Iran. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 13, 2024

BREAKING: Federal records reveal the CIA analyst accused of leaking Top Secret intel about Israel's plans to bomb Iran in a retaliatory strike is a Democrat who gave $8,533 to Joe Biden's campaign. Asif Rahman, believed to be of Pakistani descent,was arrested on espionage charges — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 14, 2024

According to RealClearInvestigations’ Paul Sperry, Mr. Rahman appears to be a Democratic Party donor, much like the Ukraine quid pro quo whistleblower who set off that sham impeachment circus before the COVID pandemic.

It’s been reported that numerous Iranian intelligence assets are working within the Pentagon. They, along with the woke brass, can also go once Trump retakes office.