There Appears to Have Been a Severe Intelligence Leak at the Pentagon

Iran launched a massive ballistic missile strike against Israel earlier this month. We’ve been waiting for how Israel will retaliate, reportedly a massive airstrike that will hit terror targets throughout the Middle East, Iran especially. With the 2024 election about to enter its final stages, there were reports that target packages were finalized, and it was only a matter of time before nothing came.

An Investigation is ongoing by the U.S. Department of Defense and FBI to determine the Source of several Top Secret Documents related to the Israeli Retaliatory Strike against Iran, that were recently Leaked, appearing on Telegram Channels linked to the Iranian-Backed Militias as… pic.twitter.com/nVhpLBpz3u — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2024

Well, as it turned out, there’s been a massive security leak. Whether these two events are linked is unknown, but it wouldn’t shock me if the reason for Jerusalem’s stalled attack were over their plans being leaked by someone at the Pentagon. Regardless, the larger story is that there’s been a massive breach of national security documents, and there are fears that more will be disclosed (via CNN):

The leak is “deeply concerning,” a US official told CNN. The documents, dated October 15 and 16, began circulating online Friday after being posted on Telegram by an account called “Middle East Spectator.” They are marked top secret and have markings indicating they are meant to be seen only by the US and its “Five Eyes” allies — Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. They describe preparations Israel appears to be making for a strike against Iran. One of the documents, which says it was compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, says the plans involve Israel moving munitions around. Another document says it is sourced to the National Security Agency and outlines Israeli air force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles, also believed to be in preparation for a strike on Iran. CNN is not quoting directly from or showing the documents. A US official said the investigation is examining who had access to the alleged Pentagon document. Any such leak would automatically trigger an investigation by the FBI alongside the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies. The FBI declined to comment. […] The National Security Council referred CNN to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Pentagon for comment. The Pentagon and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency declined to comment. CNN has reached out to the National Security Agency for comment. Another US official said that “these two documents are bad, but not horrible. The concern is if there are more.”

“Bad, but not horrible” almost sounds like the line Soviet officials likely used regarding the radiation readings when Chernobyl exploded. It’s no wonder why Israel often goes alone regarding their anti-terror operations against Hamas operatives in Gaza: the Biden folks would leak it if it were shared, just like how these same people shared sensitive information with the Chinese about Russia’s Ukraine invasion plans, which Beijing then forwarded to Moscow.

Is it shocking? No, because as it’s been reported for quite some time, we have alleged Iranian spies in positions to catch such information:

The person in the US Government who would normally coordinate the whole of government response to this serious counterintelligence incident is an UNRWA/SJP affiliate. https://t.co/iVkUeUKsSV — Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) October 19, 2024

Another mess for the Biden-Harris camp as we enter the final stretch here. It’s more distressing than any of the cocktail napkins and state dinner menus found at Mar-a-Lago.