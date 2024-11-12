CNN Political Commentator Tossed Out the Biggest Coping Line About Pro-Trump Latinos

It’s almost getting to the point that it’s better to talk to a brick wall than a Democrat at this point regarding discussing why they lost. I’m saying this within the realm of the punditry world. CNN’s Maria Cardona delivered quite possibly the most laughably coping narrative regarding Trump and the Latino vote. She starts by saying Trump didn’t win this voter bloc. No, but it was the best overall performance by a Republican in a generation. Trump did win Latino men.

Advertisement

The sea of red is too great for any Democratic talking point to sink in because it’s worthless: you people lost big. She also said that there was misinformation or something. I don’t even know what her point is since ‘misinformation’ is Democrat-speak for views we don’t like. Maria, you must leave your contract if you don’t see what’s happening here. It’s insulting everyone’s intelligence:

CNN’s Maria Cardona blames Latinos falling victim to “massive...misinformation and lies and conspiracy theories” for why so many of them flocked to Trump and the GOP:



“There were absolutely growth — there was growth in the percentages of support among the Latino Community for… pic.twitter.com/xHN4XCjEsR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 11, 2024

“There were absolutely growth — there was growth in the percentages of support among the Latino Community for Donald Trump. We have to contend said that and I have said this. We have to do a deep dive. We have to do better messaging — message — messengers, the massive information and misinformation that went into our community was incredibly effective. I do give the Trump campaign kudos for that. Their lies worked for our community and that’s on us, so we have to fix that. But let's not — let’s not actually tell an untruth, which is that the majority of Latinos voted for Donald Trump because they did not. Neither the majority of Latinos nor the majority of Latinas voted for Donald Trump. That's absolutely not true. And frankly, the majority of Puerto Ricans also did not vote for Donald Trump. Yes, again, I concede. He flipped Osceola and he flipped places in Texas and he got way too much of slivers of percentages across the country for our comfort level and we're going to do a deep dive on that and make sure to fix it and part of fixing that is to make sure misinformation and lies and conspiracy theories do not go unanswered in a lot of the platforms. Spanish language platforms and a lot of the other platforms where Latinos receive their information. Again, that's on us and we have to do better, but let's absolutely not tell the lie that the majority of Latinos voted for Donald Trump because they absolutely did not and I can assure you they did not vote for the cruelty that is coming — for the pain that is coming.”

Again, it doesn’t matter, Maria. We won, and the Puerto Rico joke your side stroked out over didn’t matter either. The GOP has been remade as a multiracial working-class party that will continue to beat you if you keep your head in the sand—a part of me hopes liberals continue to do that. There are too many far-left clowns, woke cultists, and petty snobs for this party to change smoothly. There’s going to be a fight. At least Giancarlo Sopo got the last word, and tossed Cardona’s longwinded explanation into a body bag in under a minute:

.@GiancarloSopo responds to CNN’s Maria Cardona claiming Hispanics turned out for Trump and the GOP because of “misinformation and lies and conspiracy theories”:



“I don't think that makes any sense, especially if you're trying to single it down to Spanish language… pic.twitter.com/qBl8gXOSn3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 11, 2024

Stop worrying about us, Democrats. It’s you who has the messaging problems.