NFL Sunday Was Dominated by Players Doing Celebratory Trump Dances

Matt Vespa  |  November 11, 2024 3:00 PM
It’s ridiculous that San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa got fined almost $12,000 for wearing a Make America Great Again hat during a post-game interview on Sunday Night Football a couple of weeks ago. The marquee defensive end for the Niners thought it was worth it, given the results of the 2024 election. Bosa is also the highest-paid defensive player in the league, inking a five-year $170 million contract, with $122.5 million guaranteed in 2023. This fine is nothing. If it were triple, he’d happily pay it.

Still, the Trump effect is rampaging through the NFL, as football celebrations looked oddly familiar yesterday, one of them led by none other than Nick Bosa. It’s also seeping in at the college level. Someone noted the moment's significance, as Colin Kaepernick thrust the franchise into the woke limelight with the taking of knees during the national anthem. The tables have turned. Trump even responded to the moment: 

The Left is consolable, and this will likely only drive them more insane. That’s fine. Cope and seethe, losers.

