NFL Sunday Was Dominated by Players Doing Celebratory Trump Dances

It’s ridiculous that San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa got fined almost $12,000 for wearing a Make America Great Again hat during a post-game interview on Sunday Night Football a couple of weeks ago. The marquee defensive end for the Niners thought it was worth it, given the results of the 2024 election. Bosa is also the highest-paid defensive player in the league, inking a five-year $170 million contract, with $122.5 million guaranteed in 2023. This fine is nothing. If it were triple, he’d happily pay it.

Still, the Trump effect is rampaging through the NFL, as football celebrations looked oddly familiar yesterday, one of them led by none other than Nick Bosa. It’s also seeping in at the college level. Someone noted the moment's significance, as Colin Kaepernick thrust the franchise into the woke limelight with the taking of knees during the national anthem. The tables have turned. Trump even responded to the moment:

Bosa and the Niners D just hit the Trump dance after a sack 👀



The NFL can't fine him for that. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/JlhdO4r4Az — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2024

It’s not just Nick Bosa. “The Trump” is taking over football.



He’s transcended politics and taken over mainstream culture.



Never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/LpYXkMegWr — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 11, 2024

It was September of 2016 when 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the National Anthem, now the 49ers are doing the Trump dance.



I cannot stress the significance and magnitude of this vibe shift enough.



We are on the Good Timeline https://t.co/5unmHuNLTf — Lomez (@L0m3z) November 10, 2024

pic.twitter.com/4yrfspKjuN — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 11, 2024

The Left is consolable, and this will likely only drive them more insane. That’s fine. Cope and seethe, losers.