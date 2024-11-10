Wait, The Biden Campaign's Internal Polling Had Trump Winning 400 Electoral Votes?

The Democrats are melting down, their supporters are taking to social media to voice their rage at losing the 2024 election, and the Biden and Harris camps are starting to swipe at one another. Who’s to blame? Did Joe drop out too late? Both camps are beginning to claw each other’s eyes out, and it’s sort of a moot point for those who weren’t going to vote for these clowns. Both candidates would’ve lost to Donald Trump—it’s a debate over how significant the losses would be.

Advertisement

Did Kamala perform better than Joe among some key voter groups? Yes, but it wasn’t enough to win. There’s an interesting tidbit from the Pod Save America folks, a podcast hosted by former Obama aides, which had a damning anecdote concerning Joe Biden’s internal polling and whether he waited too long. Non-Iron Man Jon Favreau said that a) Biden’s decision to run for re-election was a blunder from the get-go, and b) his internal polling had him losing to Trump in a landslide. Trump versus Biden would have resulted in a 400 electoral vote landslide by Mr. Trump:

“Joe Biden’s decision to run for president again was a catastrophic mistake.” - @JonFavs

Listen to more Pod Save America wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/nhtO9hs4aA — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 8, 2024

Yikes. Yet, again, Harris also lost in a landslide. She got swept in all seven swing states and blew $1 billion in 107 days. That’s now a “flawless” campaign, which incredulously is her camp’s go-to talking point post-election—the Biden camp points to the blown money and electoral drubbing as rebuttals. I’ll let the Democrats continue to stab each other in the gut over this Biden-Harris 2024 debate regarding the July switcheroo because it’s entertaining. Still, I think either candidate was going to lose. It’s like choosing between Mike Glennon and Daniel Jones as quarterbacks—you’re not winning with either of these guys.