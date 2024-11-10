WSJ: Dems Are Trying to Steal the PA Senate Race
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Almost Takes a Tumble Walking on the Beach

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 10, 2024 11:25 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The 2024 election is over. President Joe Biden is heading for the exit after a tumultuous, incompetent, and ultimately failed presidency that saw the nation repudiate his party. It was a referendum on the Biden legacy—everyone said, ‘We want Trump back.’

It’s a blow to this man’s overinflated ego, though he likely needs to be reminded who he is every morning. Biden is scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday, but he spent the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Mr. Biden almost took a tumble while walking on sand (via Fox News): 

The video shows the outgoing president and his wife padding across the sands of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he was spending the weekend, as Secret Service members stand by. 

Biden, 81, can be seen visibly struggling to trudge through the sand, looking as if he is on the verge of toppling over. At one point, the first lady grabs his arm to hold him steady. 

Off camera, people can be heard asking him what he will say to Donald Trump when the president-elect visits the White House on Wednesday for a traditional post-election meeting. 

In June of 2022, Joe Biden did fall off his bike:

It’s another reminder that the man wasn’t fit for the job. Look what happened to him—Nancy Pelosi wields more power than he does and forced his expulsion from the 2024 ticket. She’s not even in any leadership position in the House, and she outmaneuvered the Biden presidency. Only a weak president could be forced out like this, right or wrong.

