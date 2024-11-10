Here Are Some of the Moments The Catapulted Trump to a Landslide Win

Donald J. Trump is going to be president again. The former president secured his old job, clinching 312 electoral votes and the popular vote. Every state, including Washington, DC, had rightward shifts in 2024, except for Washington. It was a total repudiation of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democratic Party. ‘Western Lensman's’ account listed 15 pivotal moments leading to the 2024 MAGA landslide. Here are some of them:

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. It undoubtedly allowed the truth to be disseminated about Kamala Harris and the Democrats’ insane left-wing agenda. The Trump mugshot during the Georgia RICO case that’s totally collapsed, thanks to the unethical shenanigans of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Even Bill Maher admitted that Trump nailed at that moment. The total and complete decimation of Joe Biden during the CNN debate in June set Trump up to win this election. It ended up being an election killer for Biden, who was forced out of the race on July 21, hurling the party into disarray. The Butler assassination attempt on July 13 crystallized the Trump candidacy when the president-elect, bloodied and shot through the ear, raised his fist, shouting “fight” to his supporters. The image is iconic. RFK, Jr. dropped out of the race in late August and endorsed Trump. No doubt more of his supporters moved over into the Trump camp, with Mr. Kennedy not wanting to be seen as a reason Democrats won this election. He has gone to great lengths noting why he feels the Left is more dangerous to our freedoms than Mr. Trump Because Twitter was a free speech zone, it could pick apart the shoddy media interviews from Kamala Harris, including CBS News’ 60 Minutes editing operation to make her sound more cogent. Even with that surgery, Kamala still sounded like a mental invalid. Kamala’s disastrous interview on The View, where she said she wouldn’t change anything regarding her work with the profoundly unpopular Biden agenda. It showed what she’d do if elected, which was to continue pushing a failed agenda, and showed the woman was incapable of being unscripted for a second. She lacked the intelligence and political skill to break away from Biden. There’s some chatter about how it was hard since the party wanted to show respect for the outgoing president, but his time is over, and his approval ratings were in the toilet. It should have been second nature to trash him and outline a clean slate, but Democrats opted to hail the man as the second coming of George Washington. The latter only showed that the Left remains historically illiterate. Barack Obama stopped by Pittsburgh in the waning days of the election and chastised black men for not hopping on the Kamala train, a direct contradiction to the theme of his address at the Democratic National Convention. Obama’s bashing black voters that late—you knew the internals were atrocious. Joe Biden calling Trump supporters garbage after his Madison Square Garden rally cannibalized what should have been Kamala’s earned media frenzy during her DC rally. Biden made these remarks as the vice president was addressing that crowd, too. It was just an atrocious moment that highlighted the political campaign's incompetence. There’s also an argument that Biden did this intentionally. There was later a public records snafu as the stenographers voiced concerns at White House officials that their edit suggestions to the record—the phantom apostrophe debacle—weren’t precisely per department policy. Kamala Harris’ mind-boggling decision to lean heavily into the Liz Cheney endorsement. If there is one person more hated by Republicans than Joe Biden and Kamala, it’s Cheney. And they sent her to Michigan to help turn the tide there. It was weird and delusional that the former Republican congresswoman claimed that there was this upswell of Republicans who would vote against Trump on Election Day. Liz, did getting blown out in a primary in your home state didn’t break through to you? The party is Trump. Sorry, we’re no longer tethered to a foreign policy idea that turned out to be ruinously expensive and overly idealistic about spreading liberal democracy in a region of the world where there is no historical basis. We’re done with endless wars, and being part of the ‘let’s bomb everywhere’ caucus isn’t exactly what Muslim voters in Michigan want to see, either. Scott Presser's voter registration operation in the Keystone State, chipping away at the Democratic Party's advantage, proved decisive. He moved there and has spent months amassing a new army of GOP voters. He plans to 'Florida' this critical swing state, which could prove disastrous for Democrats in national elections.

You can read the others here.