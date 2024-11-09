FEMA Officials Ordered Relief Workers to Skip Hurricane-Ravaged Houses With Trump Signs

When Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida, officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency ordered relief workers to skip homes with signs supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 election. This isn’t hyperbole or an allegation; it was confirmed by FEMA. The Daily Wire had the scoop [emphasis mine]:
A federal disaster relief official ordered workers to bypass the homes of Donald Trump’s supporters as they surveyed damage caused by Hurricane Milton in Florida, according to internal correspondence obtained by The Daily Wire and confirmed by multiple federal employees.
A FEMA supervisor told workers in a message to “avoid homes advertising Trump” as they canvassed Lake Placid, Florida to identify residents who could qualify for federal aid, internal messages viewed by The Daily Wire reveal. The supervisor, Marn’i Washington, relayed this message both verbally and in a group chat used by the relief team, multiple government employees told The Daily Wire.
The government employees told The Daily Wire that at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance, meaning they were not given the opportunity to qualify for FEMA assistance. Images shared with The Daily Wire show that houses were skipped over by the workers, who wrote in the government system messages such as: “Trump sign no entry per leadership.”
[…]
The FEMA agents ordered not to help houses with Trump signs were operating in Highlands County, a deep-red area located in south central Florida that backed Trump by 70% on Tuesday. It was hit with tornadoes, torrential wind and rain, and flooding when Milton hit in October.
[…]
Chad Hershey, Washington’s FEMA supervisor, told The Daily Wire that the agency is looking into the situation.
“We are aware of it and we are taking proper action in this situation currently,” Hershey said.
Pressed to confirm the messages, Hershey said: “We are aware of it and we are taking action at this moment regarding the situation that you’re talking about.”
It’s the twofer here. The Biden administration showed it was callous and uncaring during the Afghanistan debacle. They still refuse to acknowledge or contact the families of the 13 American service members who were killed in a terrorist attack at Abbey Gate. That was abroad. At home, Biden’s FEMA told its workers to skip homes ravaged by a natural disaster because they supported his opponent. And yet, they say we’re garbage for supporting Trump. This news isn’t shocking if you’ve watched any anti-Trump meltdowns since Election Day.
These people can and will use institutional power to punish their political enemies, which is why the ‘Trump will weaponize the DOJ’ talking points aren’t working; you people already did that. Is anyone wondering why Special Counsel Jack Smith is in the process of shutting down his sham legal actions against Trump?
What’s astounding is FEMA confirmed it outright. A lot of people need to be fired in January.
