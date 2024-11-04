Election Day SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Detroit Polling Location Threatened

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 04, 2024 11:45 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

There’s a disturbing report coming out of Detroit, Michigan, where a polling location was threatened with a shooting. Detroit Free Press reporter Andrea May Sahouri said a concerned citizen informed police on Monday about seeing the threat on Facebook. Law enforcement is trying to identify the individual but has thus far not found the post. Early voting ended in Detroit on Sunday, so the polling location was not open when this threat was made (via Detroit Free Press): 

Police were notified Monday of a threat to shoot up a polling location on Detroit's northwest side, Detroit Police confirmed to the Free Press. 

The threat was made a day prior to an unprecedented Election Day that has many people on edge. 

Police didn’t say to whom the call was made but said they’re giving special attention to the polling location, which is in the 21600 block of West Seven Mile Road. The polling site was closed and calm when a reporter visited Monday evening. 

[…] 

The cyber crimes unit was investigating, police said. An election official confirmed with the Free Press that there was a coordinated effort between local, state and federal law enforcement officials to ensure safety at polling sites. 

More than 1.2 million Michigan residents have voted early in-person, state officials said Monday morning. 

We’ll keep you updated. It’s possible that a loony person posted ill-advised content or a very bad prank. Other states have activated National Guard units and increased police presence at some polling locations.

 

