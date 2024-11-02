Kamala's NBC News Interview Was Another Trainwreck

This woman is hopeless, and it’s scary that roughly half the country is going to vote for her despite mountains of evidence that she lacks the intelligence to be president. Kamala Harris cannot go off-script to save her life; when she does—it’s an absolute disaster. What’s even more troubling—if you’re a Democrat—is that these aren’t hard interviews. JD Vance’s four-hour interview with Joe Rogan was probably longer than all of Kamala’s media hits combined.

She’s given beach balls, and she muffs them. They’re not even ‘gotcha’ questions. When someone asks you how you will pay for your domestic agenda, and your response begins with “Donald Trump is” or “I was born into a middle-class family,” you’re sunk. With NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor, Kamala thought that an executive order to lower the cost of living meant something. That’s not what that means. Also, does her “to-do” list keep her up at night? We all know no such list of her own exists because it’s Joe’s. She’s admitted that already:

REPORTER: "Day one — what's your first executive action?"



KAMALA: "Bringing down the cost of living."



(First, that's not an executive order. Second, WHY HASN'T SHE DONE IT ALREADY? She has been in the White House for FOUR YEARS and prices have gone one direction — UP!) pic.twitter.com/Y8SrzBhDQP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

MSDNC: "What keeps you up at night?"



KAMALA: "My role and responsibility and my to-do list!"



(Why hasn't she done anything she's promising over the four years she has been in the White House?) pic.twitter.com/Zy9s54fbRz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

And the inability to go off-script reared its head again when asked about Joe Biden describing Trump supporters as garbage:

Kamala AGAIN refuses to disavow Biden — her governing partner — for smearing Trump supporters as "garbage": "The president explained what he meant" pic.twitter.com/R5kImXsy1x — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Kamala doesn't think calling half the country "garbage" undermines her fake message of "unity."



There has never been a more desperate, incompetent, and cowardly presidential nominee than Kamala. pic.twitter.com/vEojOZ0ouR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

This is NBC News, and she still cocked it up. The same goes for local reporters, too: