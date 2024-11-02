Funny How PA Elections Became a Disaster After Dem Voter Advantage Got Whittled...
Biden's 'Trump Voters Are Garbage' Remarks Led to Scores of Campaign Calls Being...
Time to Make Drone Security Great Again
Deplorable Garbage
Kamala Harris and the Evil of Banality
Pro-Abortion Activists Descend on DC Ahead of Election Day
Identity Politics and The Government We Deserve
North Carolina’s Enduring Divide: A Microcosm of America’s Political Identity
Donald Trump Highlights Franchises While Kamala Harris Seeks to Destroy Them
Tilting at Windmills, Part 3: The Biden-Harris Administration's Misguided Energy Policies
Kamala’s Celebrity Endorsement Strategy Will Backfire
Big Labor Betrays America’s Workers
A Country With No Billionaires? That Would Be Like Cuba – but Without...
The US Has Changed
Tipsheet

Kamala's NBC News Interview Was Another Trainwreck

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 02, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This woman is hopeless, and it’s scary that roughly half the country is going to vote for her despite mountains of evidence that she lacks the intelligence to be president. Kamala Harris cannot go off-script to save her life; when she does—it’s an absolute disaster. What’s even more troubling—if you’re a Democrat—is that these aren’t hard interviews. JD Vance’s four-hour interview with Joe Rogan was probably longer than all of Kamala’s media hits combined.

Advertisement

She’s given beach balls, and she muffs them. They’re not even ‘gotcha’ questions. When someone asks you how you will pay for your domestic agenda, and your response begins with “Donald Trump is” or “I was born into a middle-class family,” you’re sunk. With NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor, Kamala thought that an executive order to lower the cost of living meant something. That’s not what that means. Also, does her “to-do” list keep her up at night? We all know no such list of her own exists because it’s Joe’s. She’s admitted that already: 

And the inability to go off-script reared its head again when asked about Joe Biden describing Trump supporters as garbage:

Recommended

Funny How PA Elections Became a Disaster After Dem Voter Advantage Got Whittled Down Dramatically Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This is NBC News, and she still cocked it up. The same goes for local reporters, too:

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Funny How PA Elections Became a Disaster After Dem Voter Advantage Got Whittled Down Dramatically Matt Vespa
One Could Argue That What Arizona's AG Is Doing Constitutes Election Interference Matt Vespa
Biden's 'Trump Voters Are Garbage' Remarks Led to Scores of Campaign Calls Being Canceled Matt Vespa
Apparently There's Evidence of Ballot Harvesting in This Swing State Sarah Arnold
What Caused a Conservative Radio Host to Rip off the Headset During a Live Show Matt Vespa
Uh Oh, These States Are Already Having Voting Issues Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Funny How PA Elections Became a Disaster After Dem Voter Advantage Got Whittled Down Dramatically Matt Vespa
Advertisement