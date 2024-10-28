Why Kamala's Kalamazoo Rally Was a Total Disaster

Kamala Harris’ rally in Kamalazoo, Michigan, was a total disaster, which Sarah covered yesterday. It had some heavyweight names, but nothing can help now. No one is going to look at this event as one that could move the needle because if there’s one thing Kamala can’t do—it’s that. After $1 billion in the war chest, the vice president cannot move the ball downfield. She’s the Daniel Jones of American politics right now.

Unlike the lie spewed at the Democratic National Convention, Beyonce did show up, but some expected a concert. That didn’t happen. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama returned to her America-hating roots, saying she was annoyed that more Americans weren’t getting behind Harris as the 2024 race comes down the wire either deadlocked or with Trump holding a two-to-three-point lead. It’s simple, Michael—you won't win elections if you have no plan and no message.

Holy smokes! Kamala gets heckled, called a “piece of sh-t” and booed loudly by anti-war protestors at her Kalamazoo, MI rally. pic.twitter.com/VaowHaVncs — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 26, 2024

Yet, the two things that left their mark on the rally weren’t Beyonce, or Michelle, or Kamala being heckled, with the audio being Third-World quality: it’s the crazy white woman yelling at a child in a stroller and Trump leading Harris among Arab American voters:

Trump leads Harris 49%-47% among Arab-Americans; Biden won them 61%-36% in 2020 — YouGov — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 27, 2024

Y’all told white women to get in formation and they are cussing the kids out lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/rW4Juc7BDE — Bonadona Bartlebaugh (@NobodyButNori_) October 26, 2024

I like this Harris supporter being like bitch, absolutely not https://t.co/x81xDMx8KM pic.twitter.com/Ee5K02GRW0 — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 26, 2024

What a total disaster as we enter the final week here.