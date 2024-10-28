Dems Are Privately Admitting That Kamala Is Going to Lose
Why Kamala's Kalamazoo Rally Was a Total Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 28, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 

Kamala Harris’ rally in Kamalazoo, Michigan, was a total disaster, which Sarah covered yesterday. It had some heavyweight names, but nothing can help now. No one is going to look at this event as one that could move the needle because if there’s one thing Kamala can’t do—it’s that. After $1 billion in the war chest, the vice president cannot move the ball downfield. She’s the Daniel Jones of American politics right now. 

Unlike the lie spewed at the Democratic National Convention, Beyonce did show up, but some expected a concert. That didn’t happen. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama returned to her America-hating roots, saying she was annoyed that more Americans weren’t getting behind Harris as the 2024 race comes down the wire either deadlocked or with Trump holding a two-to-three-point lead. It’s simple, Michael—you won't win elections if you have no plan and no message. 

Yet, the two things that left their mark on the rally weren’t Beyonce, or Michelle, or Kamala being heckled, with the audio being Third-World quality: it’s the crazy white woman yelling at a child in a stroller and Trump leading Harris among Arab American voters:

What a total disaster as we enter the final week here.

