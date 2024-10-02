People are Dying in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath While Government Helicopters Remain Groun...
The Media's Doug Emhoff Slobber Fest Just Imploded

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 02, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

So, does this count as an October surprise? It wouldn’t amount to much, but the media slobbered all over the man, and now it’s totally blown up in their faces. Doug Emhoff was touted as a man redefining masculinity in 2024 because he’s facing the prospect of being our nation’s First Spouse, among other things. 

I couldn’t care less, but the premise was outrageous from the get-go: this man blew up his first marriage because he knocked up the nanny. Also, what happened to the baby? Did we ever find out the fate of the 'affair baby'? The narrative of Doug being Mr., a 21st-century male, took another haymaker to the face today: he might have been abusive to an ex-girlfriend. The media made this a thing, and now they must investigate it (via Daily Mail): 

Vice President Kamala Harris's husband assaulted his ex-girlfriend, three friends have told Dailymail.com. 

The Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around, while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France. 

One of her friends told DailyMail.com that the woman called him immediately after the incident, sobbing in her cab, and described the alleged assault. 

DailyMail.com is not naming the woman, who is a successful New York attorney, but will refer to her by the pseudonym 'Jane'. 

A second friend said Jane, who had been dating Emhoff for three months, also told her about the alleged violence at the time. 

A third friend told DailyMail.com that Jane first told her in 2014 that she had dated Emhoff, and recounted the full story of his alleged abuse in 2018, when then senator Harris was in the news after grilling Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Senate hearing over sexual assault allegations. 

The friends, who all asked not to be named for fear of retaliation by Emhoff, shared with DailyMail.com pictures of him and Jane together from 2012, and other documents and communications corroborating elements of the story. 

Jane declined to comment.

Again, the onus is on the media to get to the bottom of this because not so long ago, they touted this man as masculinity redefined, a fever dream of what the ideal man looks like…for the average miserable, single cat ladies out there. 

He’s Discount Bill Clinton.

