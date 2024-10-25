Mark Cuban Gets Cooked on CNBC

Is Mark Cuban the worst surrogate for Kamala Harris? Why is this man supporting this woman because he’s against the core of her economic agenda, the parts we’ve been able to decipher among mountains of word salad? The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks seems to be diametrically opposed to most of Harris' plans, especially on taxes. He got rolled on CNBC, which isn’t the first time a Harris supporter, surrogate, or adviser got roasted on the financial network.

Advertisement

Taxing unrealized gains has sent many Kamala supporters into the graveyard on this network. With Cuban, he was asked about capital gains tax, giving illegal aliens free health care, and eliminating the filibuster—Cuban is against all of this.

Mark Cuban just got grilled on CNBC for opposing all of Kamala Harris's central promises.



Capital gains tax: "I would campaign against her."



Eliminating the filibuster: "I'm against that."



Joe Kernen: "What DO you like?"



(He just wants influence)pic.twitter.com/NfRPhWgsLa — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 21, 2024

“So, what do you like,” said Kernen as Cuban tried to pivot away from Kamala’s left-wing insanity. Cuban has seemingly been appointed de facto tax policy man for the Harris campaign, as the vice president has gone on an unhinged tirade against Donald Trump, who has regained the momentum in this race.

CNBC just said that Kamala has left policy discussion on taxes to be handled by Mark Cuban in the final two weeks of the campaign out of fear she'll screw up and alienate people.



LMAO. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5k3UXrA5je — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 22, 2024



