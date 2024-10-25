Ex-MSNBC Analyst Alludes That New Hampshire and Virginia Could Be in Play?
Mark Cuban Gets Cooked on CNBC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 25, 2024 5:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Is Mark Cuban the worst surrogate for Kamala Harris? Why is this man supporting this woman because he’s against the core of her economic agenda, the parts we’ve been able to decipher among mountains of word salad? The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks seems to be diametrically opposed to most of Harris' plans, especially on taxes. He got rolled on CNBC, which isn’t the first time a Harris supporter, surrogate, or adviser got roasted on the financial network. 

Taxing unrealized gains has sent many Kamala supporters into the graveyard on this network. With Cuban, he was asked about capital gains tax, giving illegal aliens free health care, and eliminating the filibuster—Cuban is against all of this. 

“So, what do you like,” said Kernen as Cuban tried to pivot away from Kamala’s left-wing insanity. Cuban has seemingly been appointed de facto tax policy man for the Harris campaign, as the vice president has gone on an unhinged tirade against Donald Trump, who has regained the momentum in this race. 

