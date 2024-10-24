VIP
The 2024 ‘Joy’ Campaign? It’s Trump’s.
Atlantic Editor: I Understand the Sensitivities of the Family I Exploited to Attack...
What the Hell Is Going on in Nevada?
Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation
We Have to Win the Senate Bigly
The Media Are The Scum Of The Earth
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch Favors Chinese Money Over U.S. National Security
New Surveys Show the State of the Race in Pennsylvania
Are The Democrats Becoming Their Own Worst Enemies?
Kamala's Closing Argument: 'I'm Obviously Not Joe Biden'
Why Trump at McDonald's Matters
For Kamala Harris, Abortion Isn't About Freedom; It's About Force
General Douglas MacArthur’s Long Overdue Promotion
Aborting the Truth for Political Expediency
Tipsheet

Ex-MSNBC Analyst: Early Voting Pointing to a Trump Victory

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 24, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

I will still follow the cardinal rule concerning early vote totals: don’t read too much into them because they hardly indicate when the Election Day vote is tabulated. Still, a lot of people have their eyeballs glued to these numbers. There have been some interesting developments with these voting trends. The Reid Machine era never saw a red surge in early voting in Nevada. It could make for something interesting, but we have a long way to go. 

Advertisement

Still, ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin thinks these numbers are strong enough to indicate who could win the 2024 election if they hold

If these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data is like, we'll know that Donald Trump is going to be president.” Early voting data, he says “is more important than the polls right now. It's more important than almost anything, because it's giving us insight into a variety of factors that are counting for a Republican overperformance by various metrics in the early voting in the battleground states.” 

Recommended

Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Halperin was right about Joe Biden dropping out in the summer. He’s spoken with various pollsters who have not given Kamala the best grades—the private polling has her at risk of losing most of the crucial swing states. With Obama shaming black men, Hillary in Michigan, and this latest fake 'Trump likes Hitler' nonsense from The Atlantic, that nugget is also looking accurate. While this is good news, it’s not the ballgame. These numbers can and will likely change, but they are undoubtedly an exciting development as we head toward our day of judgment. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation Matt Vespa
What the Hell Is Going on in Nevada? Matt Vespa
Atlantic Editor: I Understand the Sensitivities of the Family I Exploited to Attack Trump But Screw Them Matt Vespa
Is This the Anti-Trump Story Getting Shopped Around? It's Laughably False. Matt Vespa
We Have to Win the Senate Bigly Kurt Schlichter
Central Park Five: Be Careful What You Sue For Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation Matt Vespa
Advertisement