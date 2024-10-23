I'm Shocked This MSNBC Host Didn't Self-Combust After Hearing What Philly Voters Had to Say About Kamala

The Philadelphia Inquirer first noted this with their lengthy piece about voters in the City of Brotherly Love and the 2024 election. It spoke to voters across the spectrum. One thing is clear: this isn’t solid ground for Democrats anymore. Sure, Kamala will win the city, but she risks having a performance that’s a repeat of 2016. That type of turnout led to Donald Trump taking the state and clinching his upset win over Hillary Clinton. Working-class voters are drifting toward the former president, where local Democrats and other progressive activists are sounding the alarm, notably about how the messaging has been a mess.

No one cares about January 6 here. People have utility bills they can’t pay.

When MSNBC’s Alex Wagner spoke with Philadelphia voters, I’m shocked her head didn’t explode listening to these people shred Kamala, voice their support for mass deportations, and call out Obama for trying to shame them into backing the vice president. One woman said that Kamala would get owned by Putin and other adversaries of the United States.

In this segment, there were old and young black voters who were hardcore Trump supporters. One young voter said Trump was strong and focused on what matters. They also shrugged when the liberal media said this, that, and the other about him because it doesn’t impact their community. They also couldn’t care less.

PHILLY! WE SEE YOU! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EqpzMjHSSD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Philadelphia Voter: "At the end of the day, I don't think she has what it takes to go up against Putin — and go up against these other presidents that are built for this." pic.twitter.com/wbyuTh9ubh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Philadelphia voters are not happy with Barack Hussein Obama talking down to them:



"I was deeply offended -- The general tone of it was disgusting. It was abhorrent. I didn't respect it. I like nothing about it." pic.twitter.com/qpUHuooH33 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Philadelphia voter: "I agree with the idea of mass deportation -- You have criminals in this country who are destroying our nation. They're coming in here getting earmarked bills and policies to open up businesses, get free housing, and get better access than those in this… pic.twitter.com/43QFIJSBwo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Democrats, stop telling people what to do, how to live their lives, and who to vote for—the British tried doing that and look what happened.

It caps off another bad week for Kamala, who couldn’t secure the endorsement of the LA Times. The panic is starting to creep in, but it’s not over.

WATCH: Liberal media gets nervous as polls show Trump’s positive numbers: “I’m starting to worry about the polls” pic.twitter.com/lUdrQ74coa — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 23, 2024

