Tipsheet

I'm Shocked This MSNBC Host Didn't Self-Combust After Hearing What Philly Voters Had to Say About Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 23, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The Philadelphia Inquirer first noted this with their lengthy piece about voters in the City of Brotherly Love and the 2024 election. It spoke to voters across the spectrum. One thing is clear: this isn’t solid ground for Democrats anymore. Sure, Kamala will win the city, but she risks having a performance that’s a repeat of 2016. That type of turnout led to Donald Trump taking the state and clinching his upset win over Hillary Clinton. Working-class voters are drifting toward the former president, where local Democrats and other progressive activists are sounding the alarm, notably about how the messaging has been a mess. 

No one cares about January 6 here. People have utility bills they can’t pay. 

When MSNBC’s Alex Wagner spoke with Philadelphia voters, I’m shocked her head didn’t explode listening to these people shred Kamala, voice their support for mass deportations, and call out Obama for trying to shame them into backing the vice president. One woman said that Kamala would get owned by Putin and other adversaries of the United States. 

In this segment, there were old and young black voters who were hardcore Trump supporters. One young voter said Trump was strong and focused on what matters. They also shrugged when the liberal media said this, that, and the other about him because it doesn’t impact their community. They also couldn’t care less. 

Democrats, stop telling people what to do, how to live their lives, and who to vote for—the British tried doing that and look what happened. 

It caps off another bad week for Kamala, who couldn’t secure the endorsement of the LA Times. The panic is starting to creep in, but it’s not over. 

Everyone must vote and keep grinding it out.  

