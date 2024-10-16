VIP
Proof Is Seen That CNN Pundits Do Not Watch CNN, and the Lie...
An International Incident Develops As Emmanuel Macron Feuds With Italy Over…Netflix???
It's Not Your Father's Pot Anymore
VIP
One's Presence Near a Crime Doesn't Make Them an Expert on Gun Policy
Georgia Judge Rules New Election Rules Are 'Illegal, Unconstitutional, and Void'
VIP
How Nebraska's New Law Could Benefit Democrats In the Election
Trump to Troll Kamala By Working at McDonalds
Kamala's Campaign Is Over After Fox News Interview
VIP
CNN May Have Confirmed Reports of Harris' Plagiarism, but Did You See How...
Look Who Finally Agreed to Campaign for Kamala
Fani Willis Begs Appeals Court to Reinstate Charges Against Trump
Elder Abuse: They're Still Trotting Out Biden to Campaign for Kamala
VIP
Apartments in Another City Are Being Taken Over by Tren de Aragua
The CBS News Scandals Keep Getting Worse
Tipsheet

The Reactions to Kamala's Interview Have Been Brutal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 16, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Fox News’ Bret Baier interviewed Kamala Harris tonight. It was a total dumpster fire, with the vice president once again showing her awful elegance in evading answering the question, spewing non-answers, and being incapable of landing punches. She had plenty of time to take swipes at Trump, which she attempted, but they fell flat. Baier pressed Harris on her record, the immigration crisis, and essentially what she did and did not know about Joe Biden’s mental decline. She refused to answer the question—she’s pitiful at maneuvering.

Advertisement

The reactions to this interview were as expected: Democrats praised this as some ace job by Harris, while everyone else saw an unqualified woman who lacked the intelligence to be president. Liberal media folks also claimed Baier was being rude to Harris, who arrived 15 minutes late to this interview. Please, is that all you got? She got cooked during this interview, where the questions weren’t unfair or harsh.   

Recommended

Kamala's Campaign Is Over After Fox News Interview Sarah Arnold
Advertisement
Advertisement

She got up on the hustings and touted her record over Trump’s, and Bret did that. Kamala folded.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala's Campaign Is Over After Fox News Interview Sarah Arnold
Georgia Judge Rules New Election Rules Are 'Illegal, Unconstitutional, and Void' Sarah Arnold
It's Not Your Father's Pot Anymore Ann Coulter
The CBS News Scandals Keep Getting Worse Guy Benson
Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments Leah Barkoukis
Trump to Troll Kamala By Working at McDonalds Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala's Campaign Is Over After Fox News Interview Sarah Arnold
Advertisement