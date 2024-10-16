The Reactions to Kamala's Interview Have Been Brutal

Fox News’ Bret Baier interviewed Kamala Harris tonight. It was a total dumpster fire, with the vice president once again showing her awful elegance in evading answering the question, spewing non-answers, and being incapable of landing punches. She had plenty of time to take swipes at Trump, which she attempted, but they fell flat. Baier pressed Harris on her record, the immigration crisis, and essentially what she did and did not know about Joe Biden’s mental decline. She refused to answer the question—she’s pitiful at maneuvering.

The reactions to this interview were as expected: Democrats praised this as some ace job by Harris, while everyone else saw an unqualified woman who lacked the intelligence to be president. Liberal media folks also claimed Baier was being rude to Harris, who arrived 15 minutes late to this interview. Please, is that all you got? She got cooked during this interview, where the questions weren’t unfair or harsh.

Kamala during the interview with bret baier pic.twitter.com/YPmFmvID0n — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 16, 2024

Olbermann is going to call for Bret Baier's arrest. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 16, 2024

Bret is a fantastic journalist. This is a masterclass in interviewing. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 16, 2024

This Bret Baier interview is a perfect example of why Kamala Harris never received a single vote for president when she ran in the Democrat primary in 2020. She is awful at this and clearly not ready for primetime, and everyone knows it. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2024

I don’t think she wooed any men. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 16, 2024

The lowest possible bar has to be “she was present.” https://t.co/lCNwc9lNlw — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2024

pic.twitter.com/oYXaIbHDD4 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 16, 2024

Lol Joe Rogan ain't happening — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 16, 2024

And her campaign left in a bodybag. https://t.co/AeSJBDEI5y — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 16, 2024

Serious question: if Kamala Harris couldn't handle Fox News, how is she going to handle Putin, Xi, and the Ayatollah? — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 16, 2024

Reminder that the easiest job in DC is doing Dem comms. They couldn't last a day on the opposite side of the aisle.



One challenging interview and they're crying uncle. https://t.co/TScW34L6ig — Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) October 16, 2024

You can tell it went really well for Kamala because they’re now attacking Bret Baier’s home sales https://t.co/yGHFM6hUfZ — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 17, 2024

At least the interview didn’t end with Doug Emhoff slapping everybody. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 16, 2024

Amazing backstory from @BretBaier: Harris showed up 15 minutes late--she clearly wanted to keep the time as short as possible. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 16, 2024

My guy, she literally called Joe Biden a racist on a national debate stage and had pre-printed T-shirts ready to go while doing it. https://t.co/tCEZPFCb6d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 17, 2024

Lmao Brian going with this attempt at a t-shirt moniker instead of her lack of a substantive answer to the question. https://t.co/1Bfmg1XTlx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2024

Yep. He was shockingly rude. https://t.co/ts7KK2emsz — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 16, 2024

She got up on the hustings and touted her record over Trump’s, and Bret did that. Kamala folded.