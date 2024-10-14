Kamala Harris' Media Blitz Ends With Her Losing Five Points

Kamala Harris’ media tour was a nightmare. It got torpedoed by two natural disasters, Joe Biden soaking up her media time and coming off (again) as just an all-around awkward person. Her town hall on Univision was exposed as a fraud, with the event packed with audience members who were Kamala supporters despite the event being marketed as an undecided voter forum. Without a script, Kamala can’t maneuver or act normal. Voters aren’t stupid—she hasn’t said a single thing of substance regarding the inflation rate that’s been killing working families. No one cares about protecting democracy if you're struggling to keep the lights on, and the vice president has yet to articulate a compelling statement about how she’d be different than Joe Biden.

Are Biden and Kamala's policies helping or hurting your family?



HELPING: 25%

HURTING: 45%



Did Trump's policies help or hurt your family?



HELPED: 44%

HURT: 31% pic.twitter.com/XiVMIE1NPU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

The flip side is that she must go on camera as a major candidate, especially in the final weeks. What has come of that tour is a nightmare for Democrats, already nervous that their $1 billion war chest couldn’t break away from Donald Trump. NBC News had Harris up five points over Trump in September. It’s now tied [emphasis mine]:

NBC Poll: Impression of Candidates



Trump

Positive 43%

Negative 51%



Harris

Positive 43%

Negative 49%

----

Last month:

Trump

Positive 40%

Negative 53%



Harris

Positive 48%

Negative 45% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) October 13, 2024

Gender Gap:



Men: 56-40% Trump



Women: 55-41% Harris — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) October 13, 2024

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are deadlocked in the latest national NBC News poll, with Trump bolstered by Republicans coming back home to support him after last month’s rough debate and a subsequent polling deficit, as well as by a favorable voter assessment of Trump’s term as president. These are among the findings of a new survey released three weeks before Election Day, which also shows Harris’ popularity declining compared to a month ago, after she got a big summertime boost; a massive gender gap between support for Harris and Trump… […] “As summer has turned to fall, any signs of momentum for Kamala Harris have stopped,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff. “The race is a dead heat.” […] In the new poll — which was conducted Oct. 4-8 — Harris gets support from 48% of registered voters in a head-to-head matchup, while Trump gets an identical 48%. Another 4% say they are undecided or wouldn’t vote for either option when forced to choose between those two major-party candidates. That’s a change from September’s NBC News poll, which found Harris leading Trump by 5 points, 49%-44%, though that result was within the margin of error. An expanded ballot including third-party candidates also shows this shift, with 47% of registered voters in the new poll picking Trump, 46% supporting Harris and a combined 7% picking other candidates or saying they’re undecided.

Kamala Harris did a media blitz in the last three weeks and dropped by 4-5 points in two national polls.



Now you know why they tried to keep her in the basement — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 13, 2024

We know why her camp was trying to keep her indoors. Kamala was untested, but her disastrous 2020 run was tea leaves enough: she cannot handle the job. It’s why she and Joe were so destructive; both weren’t made of presidential timber. Nothing Democrats are saying is working.

The “Brat” war cry flopped. Now, she’s trying to appeal to men, working-class voters, and Hispanics and trying to gin up an economic message that isn’t nonsensical—there isn’t enough time. It’s too late, and she lacks the intelligence.

***

And the media is freaking out:

Panic at NBC this morning as Trump erases Kamala's lead in their newest poll:



“Vice President Kamala Harris had a 5-point lead in our last poll take a month ago, right after the debate. That lead has all but EVAPORATED." pic.twitter.com/FBcPe4o9BG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 13, 2024

CNN Senior Data Reporter: "At this particular hour... Donald Trump's going to put up the best performance with Black voters since Nixon in 1960. Among Hispanics, Donald Trump's going to put up the best performance for a Republican since 2004."pic.twitter.com/TobrYsNzGK — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 13, 2024

Bat signal is up pic.twitter.com/tXINpnwI9a — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 13, 2024

Also, what is going on here?