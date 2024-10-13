Here Are Some Details About the Armed Man Arrested at Trump's Coachella Rally

Supporters of Donald Trump have been camped out for hours in anticipation of his Coachella rally on Saturday. Yet, there could have been mayhem in Southern California, as an armed man was arrested in what law enforcement is calling an assassination attempt. Yet, Trump campaign officials are saying that it wasn't. The individual reportedly tried to gain access using a fake VIP pass on Saturday. He was arrested outside the perimeter of the event. No one was injured (via KTLA):

A man was arrested outside of a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Southern California, and multiple guns were illegally in his possession, according to authorities. The arrest took place at a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive in Coachella at 4:59 p.m. on Saturday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said. The rally was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The driver of a black SUV, who was later identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller of Las Vegas, was found to be in illegal possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine. Miller was then taken into custody and booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. According to the Riverside County Inmate Information System, Miller was released from the detention center Sunday on $5,000 bail. The Sheriff’s Office said the incident had no impact on the safety of rally attendees or former President Trump.

BREAKING: Man arrested near Trump's California rally was armed and tried to use fake VIP pass to enter venue, sheriff says — BNO News (@BNONews) October 13, 2024

KTLA: “Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a noted supporter of Trump, said the incident was ‘probably’ a third assassination attempt on the former President.” https://t.co/Q2VZPrtNrn — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 13, 2024

Third Trump assassination attempt thwarted when armed man arrested outside Coachella rally, sheriff says https://t.co/IpVUbrxcDk pic.twitter.com/Yq7GLjjSB3 — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2024

With Democrats and the liberal media engaging in a relentless propaganda campaign, flooding the airwaves with absolute nonsense about Trump and the danger he poses to our democracy, it's not shocking that it's led to two assassination attempts within 65 days. Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 and dodged another attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh on September 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Routh camped out at Trump International Golf Club for 12 hours, armed with a scoped rifle and a GoPro. Vem Miller just joined the Club of Psychos.

UPDATE: The sheriff says one thing, while the Trump campaign says another.

NEW: Sources close to the Trump campaign tell @FoxNews there was no assassination attempt against Trump at his Coachella, CA rally yesterday. We’re told a man with a gun was arrested at the perimeter of the event without incident. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 13, 2024

UPDATE II: Statement from Riverside County Sheriff's Office:

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 4:59 p.m., deputies assigned to former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Coachella Valley contacted the driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive. The male driver, identified as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine. Miller was taken into custody without incident and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Deputy Coronado at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 836–1600.