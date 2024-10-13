Bill Maher Annihilates Gen Z and Concedes That Kamala Harris Could Be in...
There Is One Pollster Who Says Outright Kamala Isn't Winning This State
We Have an Interesting Development About Kamala's Univision Town Hall Event
I’m A MAN! (From those who can’t define a woman
Cowardice or Conviction: Why Christians Must Choose Trump to Uphold Biblical Principles
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 237: What the Bible Says About Truth -...
Watch JD Vance Obliterate ABC Reporter
Report Reveals Hamas Tried to Persuade Iran to Join Oct. 7 Attack
Republican Candidate for Congress Endorsed by Border Patrol Council in Key NY Race
Arizona Will Allow Over 200,000 People With Unconfirmed Citizenship to Vote
Here's How JD Vance's NYT Interview Went
Co-opting Christ: Pressing Scripture Into Service of Our Political Agendas
Loving With Truth and Wisdom in a World Filled With Pain and Lies
Why Aren’t Christians Voting This Year?
Tipsheet

Here Are Some Details About the Armed Man Arrested at Trump's Coachella Rally

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 13, 2024 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Supporters of Donald Trump have been camped out for hours in anticipation of his Coachella rally on Saturday. Yet, there could have been mayhem in Southern California, as an armed man was arrested in what law enforcement is calling an assassination attempt. Yet, Trump campaign officials are saying that it wasn't. The individual reportedly tried to gain access using a fake VIP pass on Saturday. He was arrested outside the perimeter of the event. No one was injured (via KTLA):

Advertisement

 A man was arrested outside of a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Southern California, and multiple guns were illegally in his possession, according to authorities. 

The arrest took place at a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive in Coachella at 4:59 p.m. on Saturday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said. The rally was scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The driver of a black SUV, who was later identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller of Las Vegas, was found to be in illegal possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine. 

Miller was then taken into custody and booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. 

According to the Riverside County Inmate Information System, Miller was released from the detention center Sunday on $5,000 bail. 

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident had no impact on the safety of rally attendees or former President Trump. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Annihilates Gen Z and Concedes That Kamala Harris Could Be in Serious Trouble Matt Vespa
Advertisement

With Democrats and the liberal media engaging in a relentless propaganda campaign, flooding the airwaves with absolute nonsense about Trump and the danger he poses to our democracy, it's not shocking that it's led to two assassination attempts within 65 days. Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 and dodged another attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh on September 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Routh camped out at Trump International Golf Club for 12 hours, armed with a scoped rifle and a GoPro. Vem Miller just joined the Club of Psychos.

***

UPDATE: The sheriff says one thing, while the Trump campaign says another. 

UPDATE II: Statement from Riverside County Sheriff's Office:

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 4:59 p.m., deputies assigned to former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Coachella Valley contacted the driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive. The male driver, identified as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine. Miller was taken into custody without incident and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Deputy Coronado at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 836–1600.

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Annihilates Gen Z and Concedes That Kamala Harris Could Be in Serious Trouble Matt Vespa
We Have an Interesting Development About Kamala's Univision Town Hall Event Matt Vespa
Here's How JD Vance's NYT Interview Went Sarah Arnold
There Is One Pollster Who Says Outright Kamala Isn't Winning This State Matt Vespa
Democrats Are Hitting the Panic Button Early Derek Hunter
Here's What Happened to KU Professor Who Called for Men Not Voting for Harris to Be 'Lined Up' and 'Shot' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Annihilates Gen Z and Concedes That Kamala Harris Could Be in Serious Trouble Matt Vespa
Advertisement