Why a Local VA School Board Meeting Devolved Into Chaos

What is happening in Loudoun County, Virginia? Three years ago, the school district was rocked by scandal over the apparent cover-up of a ‘gender fluid’ student committing rapes and being quietly transferred to other schools with no legal actions being taken on behalf of officials. These attacks weren’t even reported.

Now, we have students with ties to MS-13 roaming the halls, which has rightly unnerved parents, but their concerns were drowned out by Loudoun County School Board Chair Melinda Mansfield, who ended the public comment portion. This student is in the United States illegally and was previously arrested on gun charges(via WJLA):

🚨The Loudoun County School Board meeting erupted into chaos when School Board Chair Melinda Mansfield abruptly ended public comment because parents were expressing their concerns about a student who is attending an LCPS school and has ties to the MS-13 gang and was previously… https://t.co/lpP1wH1z6o — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 8, 2024

New: Loudoun County School Board Chair Melinda Mansfield and Superintendent Aaron Spence released this statement about last night’s school board meeting: pic.twitter.com/tqMArDzqV2 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 9, 2024

The Loudoun County School Board meeting erupted in chaos Tuesday night after Loudoun County School Board Chair Melinda Mansfield cut off several parents who spoke at the meeting and Mansfield ultimately ended public comment when parents were voicing their concerns about the safety of students at school. Before the school board meeting, 7News exclusively reported that a Loudoun County student has ties to the MS-13 gang, he’s in the U.S. illegally, and last year he was arrested in Loudoun County after he was carrying a loaded gun, according to sources. According to sources familiar with the situation, the student threatened to kill a fellow student last year. “Where is the protection and the safety for our children who are in school with other children who have known threats, who have been arrested and who are back in school, and my daughter's terrified to go to school with him,” one parent told the school board before Mansfield cut the parent off and asked her to not discuss personally identifiable information about a student during public comment. “I have not given any personally identifying information,” the parent responded to Mansfield. “This child has gone to great lengths to show everyone who he is.” […] “Three years ago this week, a child in the school system’s care was sexually assaulted by a student who had been reassigned to her school after sexually assaulting another LCPS student five months earlier,” one parent told the school board. “We are aware of the unscrupulous coverup that betrayed the trust of parents. So here we are again with a reality that this school system continues to play Russian roulette daily with our children. How many ticking time bombs are there? Like the reassignment of yet another student who poses a significant threat to the safety of students – a student with violent gang affiliation.” Mansfield cut off the parent.

If you vote for Kamala Harris, you endorse this mayhem. Period.