Kamala's Attempt to Look Like a Crisis Manager Just Imploded

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 10, 2024 12:05 AM
 Kamala Harris is desperate to show she’s a capable, strong leader instead of the bumbling, cackling, word salad cafeteria server we’ve seen for weeks. It’s like watching someone pull out of a driveway in a car with shoddy brakes: you know there will be a crash. At every turn, Kamala has failed to shed the demons of her 2020 campaign, and these responses to Hurricanes Milton and Helene perfectly capture a woman out of her depth. 

During a briefing on Milton, which slammed into Florida last night, the vice president is caught on a hot mic moment, telling staffers who were feeding her questions that “it’s a live broadcast.” Kamala tried to cover her mouth during these exchanges, but, again, the microphone was on (via NY Post): 

In a clumsy attempt to be discreet, Vice President Kamala Harris was caught on a hot mic and on video Wednesday telling someone that the Hurricane Milton briefing she was in the middle of was a “live broadcast.” 

As National Weather Service Director Ken Graham warned of the potentially devastating flooding that could result from the major hurricane’s landfall, Harris – who was taking part in briefing over video – appeared to become distracted by something behind the camera. 

The vice president – in a moment that some on social media likened to a scene from HBO’s “Veep” – then awkwardly raised her hands up to her chin and slowly concealed half her face, including her mouth, with her palms and fingers.   

“It’s a live broadcast,” Harris barked, with her mouth still shielded behind her hands. 

Graham wrapped up his portion of the briefing seconds after the bizarre moment. 

[…] 

Before her hot-mic moment, Harris appeared to be reading her portion of the briefing from a script – needing to glance down at her desk several times as she urged Florida residents to take Hurricane Milton seriously. 

It circles back to the staged photo when Helene smashed into the southern states, where Kamala was seen listening to a call about the crisis, though her pad of notes is blank, and her earphones aren’t connected to her phone. Lady, given your track record of never playing with a full deck, why would anyone trust you with their life? 

One thing is clear: if Kamala oversaw disaster response, everyone would die.

