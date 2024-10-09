Are We Shocked About This Damning Internal Poll for Kamala?

Democrats are now taking on water in Wisconsin. It’s no longer an outlier: Wisconsin is in play, and incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who has hidden from national Democrats, knows this well, too. The national polling is irrelevant here, as her team’s internals show Ms. Baldwin ahead by only two points. The Cook Political Report reclassified the race as a “toss-up,” not the best of news, with less than a month before Election Day. Now, Democrats are scrambling, but this news out of Wisconsin also highlights a brutal part of Kamala Harris’ operation: she flat-out cannot connect with working people.

The woman isn’t wise enough, good enough, and frankly, aware to be a top presidential candidate—and voters know it. The pre-scripted answers being forced out in response to damning questions about the failure of the Biden-Harris administration accentuate all the issues crippling America’s working families, and Kamala’s fingerprints are all over it—even Joe is saying the vice president has played significant roles in all initiatives of this weak presidency. That’s something that likely irritates the Harris camp to no end. Still, the inability of fake Kamala to break through with working folks will likely be cited as the reason she lost this election. Baldwin’s internals have Donald Trump leading Kamala by three points in the state (via WSJ) [emphasis mine]:

Democrats have privately grown worried about Kamala Harris’s standing among working-class voters in the crucial “blue-wall” states—particularly in Michigan. Donald Trump has assiduously courted union members and noncollege-educated white voters with a message focused on high costs, manufacturing and the threat of China to the U.S. economy. Senior Democrats, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, want a sharper economic appeal from Harris and have conveyed those concerns to her campaign, according to people familiar with the conversations. They also would like the vice president to spend more time campaigning in the state. Michigan Democrats have urged the campaign to make more overt appeals to auto workers and blue-collar workers by emphasizing the administration’s work to grow the industry and build new plants. […] Recent polling shows Harris and Trump essentially tied in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Winning the blue wall, along with Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, remains her strongest path to 270 Electoral College votes, as she is doing slightly worse in polls of competitive Sunbelt states. An internal poll done by Democrat Tammy Baldwin’s Senate campaign last week showed Harris down by 3 percentage points in Wisconsin, while Baldwin was up by two points, according to a person familiar with the poll. The person said much of the narrowing is due to Republicans’ strength with noncollege-educated men. Public polling has shown Harris with a slight lead in the state.

If Democrat polls say she’s under, it’s a cause for worry, though this will likely get buried as Hurricane Milton slams into Florida. Then again, Kamala did interviews with Howard Stern, lefty late-night hosts, and sat down for a sex podcast—all of this while victims of Hurricane Helene waited for aid. This woman doesn’t care about anyone who isn’t a Democrat. This party, for all the talk of diversity, is dominated by wealthy, whiny, white liberals who dominate the cities and coasts. Harris is underwater with most core Democratic voter groups, bound to be the worst-performing candidate with union voters, and is running woefully behind with black and Jewish voters.

Less than 30 days out, these aren’t the updates you want to hear.

She was bilking her rich San Francisco donors out of their cash as North Carolinians were clinging to their rooftops in desperation.



Now, she’s boozing with washed up late night hosts as the biggest hurricane in years comes ashore.



Also, what's this out of Michigan?