Tipsheet

Bill Maher: Trump Was Right to Mock Reporter Over This Stupid Question

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 03, 2025 6:30 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher sat down with The Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan, where the comedian had to give a major hat tip to Donald Trump over two things regarding the aftermath of the air disaster at Reagan National Airport on Janaury 29: he smacks down stupid questions, and he’s available to the media. For all the sparring he does with the fake news media, and it’s a constant battle, the president doesn’t shut the door or walk away from questions as we saw from Joe Biden. He’s not afraid of the press, he can hold his own with the media, and his handlers know he has the mental capabilities to do this part of the job.

When asked whether he’d visit the crash site, Trump responded in kind, saying that the crash site is the water. Do you want me to go swimming was threaded into his response. Maher agreed. Any other politician would have had a pre-packaged answer. Trump delivered a sledgehammer to this question, which he also admitted was stupid and that this is what you get in return. 

"He meets with the press all the time. Normally if you're a member of the press you're wondering 'What's the president thinking?' With Trump, you never wonder that,” said Noonan.

That response is why the president has attracted so many supporters. Maher may not like Trump. He despises him most likely, but he understands the appeal and nuance. You can’t hate half the country, something that liberals fail to recognize in their messaging that’s gone off the rails. 

Noonan and Maher also spoke about the victimhood addiction among feminist circles, along with the Left’s incessant need to bash America: 

On the panel discussion, as he’s mentioned in previous episodes, he once again took a blowtorch to the progressive Left, who refuse to condemn evil empires that white people don’t run. Boiling everything down to race, which the Left has done, has made American politics cancerous, something that could also get you hurled into the Democratic Party’s gulag today. 

Yes, we know next week's episode might not be as reasonable.

