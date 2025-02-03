Bill Maher: Trump Was Right to Mock Reporter Over This Stupid Question

Bill Maher sat down with The Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan, where the comedian had to give a major hat tip to Donald Trump over two things regarding the aftermath of the air disaster at Reagan National Airport on Janaury 29: he smacks down stupid questions, and he’s available to the media. For all the sparring he does with the fake news media, and it’s a constant battle, the president doesn’t shut the door or walk away from questions as we saw from Joe Biden. He’s not afraid of the press, he can hold his own with the media, and his handlers know he has the mental capabilities to do this part of the job.

Advertisement

When asked whether he’d visit the crash site, Trump responded in kind, saying that the crash site is the water. Do you want me to go swimming was threaded into his response. Maher agreed. Any other politician would have had a pre-packaged answer. Trump delivered a sledgehammer to this question, which he also admitted was stupid and that this is what you get in return.

Bill Maher and WSJ columnist Peggy Noonan give Donald Trump credit for his transparent answers to the press:

Bill Maher: "They asked him a question about the crash: 'Will you visit the crash site'

He went 'It's the water. What do you want me to do, swim there?'

You're exactly… pic.twitter.com/y6pD0w3ogA — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 1, 2025

"He meets with the press all the time. Normally if you're a member of the press you're wondering 'What's the president thinking?' With Trump, you never wonder that,” said Noonan.

That response is why the president has attracted so many supporters. Maher may not like Trump. He despises him most likely, but he understands the appeal and nuance. You can’t hate half the country, something that liberals fail to recognize in their messaging that’s gone off the rails.

Noonan and Maher also spoke about the victimhood addiction among feminist circles, along with the Left’s incessant need to bash America:

Peggy Noonan and Bill Maher agree that feminists need to stop acting like victims and take accountability:

Bill Maher: "There's this giant chasm between generations on this: We saw feminism as 'I am women, I am strong, we're not always a victim.'

I've read many stories: Where's… pic.twitter.com/ydfV2nCHn5 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 1, 2025

Bill Maher takes umbrage with the younger generation that hates America but loves communism and socialism:

Bill Maher: "The older generation has a more positive idea about this country: America good. People older, we read about communism and socialism. Kids today, I don't know… pic.twitter.com/VaZuBQIO73 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 1, 2025

On the panel discussion, as he’s mentioned in previous episodes, he once again took a blowtorch to the progressive Left, who refuse to condemn evil empires that white people don’t run. Boiling everything down to race, which the Left has done, has made American politics cancerous, something that could also get you hurled into the Democratic Party’s gulag today.

Advertisement

Bill Maher laments liberals making everything about race, because they cannot criticize 'Evil Empires' who are 'not white':

Bill Maher: "It is kind of an evil Empire. When you make everything about race, not good. We couldn't look into the origins of Covid being from a lab.

CIA… pic.twitter.com/TSYxpbHyKx — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 1, 2025

Yes, we know next week's episode might not be as reasonable.