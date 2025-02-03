BREAKING: The Tariffs on Mexico Have Been Delayed

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the 25 percent tariffs placed on Mexico over the weekend will be delayed after a number of changes were agreed to by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

"I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country," Trump posted on Truth Social. "We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a 'deal' between our two Countries."

Sheinbaum confirmed the news and additional details of the agreement on X.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a series of agreements. 1. Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl. 2. The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico. 3. Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade. 4. They are pausing tariffs for one month from now," Sheinbaum wrote.

On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order implementing the tariffs, citing the need for economic reciprocity and more work from Mexico to stop drug, human and other illicit trafficking.

"President Trump is taking bold action to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country. The orders make clear that the flow of contraband drugs like fentanyl to the United States, through illicit distribution networks, has created a national emergency, including a public health crisis. Chinese officials have failed to take the actions necessary to stem the flow of precursor chemicals to known criminal cartels and shut down money laundering by transnational criminal organizations," the White House released in a statement.

"In addition, the Mexican drug trafficking organizations have an intolerable alliance with the government of Mexico. The government of Mexico has afforded safe havens for the cartels to engage in the manufacturing and transportation of dangerous narcotics, which collectively have led to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of American victims. This alliance endangers the national security of the United States, and we must eradicate the influence of these dangerous cartels," the statement continues.

Trump also had a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday morning and will have another call with him at 3 p.m. ET.