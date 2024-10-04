Let’s Talk About Actual Chaos
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping
Team Trump Notes a Key Fact About the Latest Job Numbers
Israel Is Being Surgical in Picking Off Hezbollah's Leaders
Comer Issues Subpoena to See If White House Colluded With Gun Control Groups...
FEMA Responds to Claims It Diverted Disaster Relief Funds to Deal With Border...
Biden Was Asked What States in the Storm Zone Need. His Response Sets...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Melania's Abortion Stance
Is Biden for Real About Lecturing Us on ‘Rabid Partisanship’?
Why Is Team Trump Running Against Kamala As If She's a Normal Democrat?
Here's a Reminder of What Mayorkas Had to Say About FEMA Three Months...
Dave McCormick Destroys Bob Casey in PA Senate Debate
Kamala Harris Is Slipping in Key States
Unhinged: 'The View' Host Suggest Melania Trump Wants to ‘Take Out’ Donald Trump
Tipsheet

Why Dems Are Panicking in Wisconsin Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 04, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

It’s a U.S. Senate race that was never meant to be a source of panic for Democrats. Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin easily cruised to re-election in 2018, but this year is different. Some of the polls have Baldwin up at least seven points. Those turn out to be outliers. It’s a tight race between Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde, with the latest round of internal polling sending Baldwin’s camp into five-alarm fire territory (via Axios) [emphasis mine]:

Advertisement

Sen. Tammy Baldwin's (D-Wis.) lead in both public and internal polls has deteriorated, and Republicans are flooding the state with cash to pull off the upset. 

Baldwin leads by just two points in internal Democratic polling, a source familiar with the campaign told Axios. That is much closer than what public polling has shown for months. 

Democrats are on pace to be outspent by Republicans in the state every week until Election Day, with an infusion of around $20 million from GOP sources. 

The big picture: A Baldwin loss to Republican Eric Hovde would probably doom any chance Democrats have of holding on to their Senate majority. 

Montana's trouble for Democrats. Ohio and Michigan are toss-ups.

But Wisconsin is supposed to be like Nevada and Arizona — a tight but safe-ish race, as long as nothing goes awry.

Multiple Democratic sources told Axios there are "alarm bells" ringing in the state, arguing the race is much tighter than what public polling has shown

A national Democratic strategist working on Senate campaigns pointed specifically to a recent poll from Marquette University, which showed Baldwin with a six-point lead. The race, the strategist said, is much closer than that.  

Recommended

Team Trump Notes a Key Fact About the Latest Job Numbers Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Wow. Things look great in Montana, where Republicans look like they can finally oust Jon Tester. We’ll keep you posted, but it’s a sign that the blue wall might be ripe for Trump to shatter again.  

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Team Trump Notes a Key Fact About the Latest Job Numbers Katie Pavlich
The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping Katie Pavlich
Dave McCormick Destroys Bob Casey in PA Senate Debate Madeline Leesman
CNN's Poll of Polls Provides a Shocking Update on Trump’s Chances Matt Vespa
Here's a Reminder of What Mayorkas Had to Say About FEMA Three Months Ago Mia Cathell
How to Blow Up the Middle East War in Five Easy Steps Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Team Trump Notes a Key Fact About the Latest Job Numbers Katie Pavlich
Advertisement