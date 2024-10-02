Trump Demands One Thing From CBS Before He Does Another Interview on 60 Minutes

Donald Trump isn’t sitting down with CBS News until he gets one thing he’s rightfully earned since verifying the Hunter Biden laptop: an apology. The former president was asked about this in Wisconsin, adding that he’d love to interview on 60 Minutes again because he’ll speak with anyone, even the media folks who hate him.

Advertisement

A Programming Note: 60 Minutes is scheduled to air a primetime election special on a Monday edition of the broadcast on October 7 at 8 PM. For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the… — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 1, 2024

A Programming Note: 60 Minutes is scheduled to air a primetime election special on a Monday edition of the broadcast on October 7 at 8 PM. For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the polls. This year, both the Harris and Trump campaigns agreed to sit down with 60 Minutes. Vice President Harris will speak with correspondent Bill Whitaker. After initially accepting 60 Minutes’ request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump’s campaign has decided not to participate. Pelley will address this Monday evening. Our election special will broadcast the Harris interview on Monday as planned. Our original invitation to former President Donald Trump to be interviewed on 60 Minutes stands.

But he demands an apology over Lesley Stahl being overly deferential to the biased and corrupt intelligence community who knowingly said that the laptop from the president’s son was Russian disinformation. The spooks lied to cover up the Biden family’s shady dealings—all of which has been authenticated though only after Joe decided to quit after getting bulldozed by Trump in the June debate.

REPORTER: "Explain your reasoning" for not doing an interview with 60 Minutes.



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "First, I would like to get an apology -- They said the laptop from hell was from Russia. And I said it wasn't from Russia, it was from Hunter." pic.twitter.com/BSFRuCSwwS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 1, 2024

Many of us knew the device was authentic. Only Democrats, liberals, their allies in the media, and other enemies of the state thought otherwise.

Amazing and infuriating:



To prosecute Hunter Biden, FBI has to say -- and has testified -- that his laptop and every document on it is authentic and unaltered.



Not one media outlet who spread the CIA's bullshit "Russian disinformation" lie has retracted it or apologized: pic.twitter.com/SHGcOGhaVj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2024

Here's the exchange Trump had with Stahl during the 2020 election over the laptop. Stahl owes Trump an apology. She said the computer couldn't be verified. Wrong again.