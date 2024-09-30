Biden's Latest Response to the Israeli Missile Strikes in Yemen Shows He's Cooked

One thing that comes to mind is that if you’re a Democrat, you must be relieved that this man is no longer your 2024 nominee. President Joe Biden spoke to the press about the recent Israeli missile strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. It did not go well, with Biden seemingly thinking that the two parties were involved in a labor dispute.
“They gotta settle the strike. I'm supporting the collective bargaining effort,” he said.
Holy smokes Biden thought Israeli missile strikes in Yemen were WORKER STRIKES.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 30, 2024
“They gotta settle the strike. I'm supporting the collective bargaining effort."
Kamala worked to cover this decline up for the past 4 years. Never forget that.pic.twitter.com/GjWKj48qyv
He’s beyond cooked. You can see why top Democrats and donors executed a coup to push him out and why he was incapable of defending his office from such a rebellion. Weakness: thy name is Joe Biden.
actually beyond parody at this point https://t.co/GibewB73eZ— Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 30, 2024
Just so we're all clear on what's happening here - Jill Biden walks off without him, he is then asked about the Israeli IDF missile strikes in Yemen, and his reply is that he supports a union collective bargaining agreement and thinks that the strike will end soon. https://t.co/cy2itvNcKI— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2024
Here’s more on the strikes (via Times of Israel):
The Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes Sunday against infrastructure in western Yemen that the military said was used by the Houthis, in a response to recent ballistic missile attacks on the Jewish state carried out by the Iran-backed group.
It was only the second-ever Israeli strike in Yemen, after in July, the IAF conducted an attack on Yemen’s Hodeidah port after a drone hit Tel Aviv, killing a man in his apartment.
Four people were killed and 29 wounded in the attack, the Houthi-run health ministry said in a statement.
The strike in Yemen on Sunday was more extensive than the one in July. It also came as the IAF had struck targets in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and allegedly in Syria during the day, amid a multifront war.
On Saturday, a missile fired by the Houthis at central Israel was shot down without causing injuries. The terror group said it was aimed at Ben Gurion Airport, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane had just landed, bringing him home from New York.
