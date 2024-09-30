Biden's Latest Response to the Israeli Missile Strikes in Yemen Shows He's Cooked

One thing that comes to mind is that if you’re a Democrat, you must be relieved that this man is no longer your 2024 nominee. President Joe Biden spoke to the press about the recent Israeli missile strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. It did not go well, with Biden seemingly thinking that the two parties were involved in a labor dispute.

“They gotta settle the strike. I'm supporting the collective bargaining effort,” he said.

He’s beyond cooked. You can see why top Democrats and donors executed a coup to push him out and why he was incapable of defending his office from such a rebellion. Weakness: thy name is Joe Biden.

Here’s more on the strikes (via Times of Israel):