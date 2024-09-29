What Kamala Reportedly Wore During Her Disastrous Border Trip Really Says It All

Vice President Kamala Harris’s border visit got slapped with more bad news: she might have worn a $60,000 necklace during this photo opportunity that everyone could see is peak inauthenticity. Kamala made the trek to Arizona to see how her policies have wrecked our immigration system, leading to the loss of operational control at the southern border.

She also visited when a damning Immigration and Customs Enforcement report showed that the Biden-Harris plan allowed hundreds of thousands of criminals into the country, including tens of thousands of rapists and murderers. Now, this potential necklace gaffe (via NY Post):

Kamala Harris touring the border is a Trump ad — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) September 28, 2024

Whichever “strategist” told Kamala Harris to go to the border, let alone wearing a $60,000 necklace, should be fired — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) September 28, 2024

The border crisis has been an albatross around Kamala Harris’ neck — and now her jewelry is too. The Democratic presidential nominee was snapped Friday at the southern border in Arizona, trying to look tough on one of her major political weaknesses as she walked near a razor-wire protected fence in the town of Douglas, chatting with an agent from US Border Patrol. Harris, 59, was wearing dark sunglasses, a brown jacket over a black top and dark colored pants, and sporting what critics claimed was a $62,000 necklace from Tiffany’s. “Dems decided to send Kamala Harris out in a $62,000 Tiffany necklace to reassure the middle class that she and the corpse we just saw wheeze through a debate have their best interests at heart!” one detractor wrote on X. “Maybe leave the $60,000.00 Tiffany’s necklace at home when visiting the border,” another commenter quipped on the platform. “Respectfully, you look ridiculous & thoroughly removed from what’s right in front of your face. The photo op wasn’t a total loss, though. They got a great shot of that necklace!” “She’s ’middle class’ but sure does enjoy showing off her $62,000 Tiffany gold necklace!” another X user wrote.

CNN’s Scott Jennings said this visit had only one appropriate headline: arsonist returns to crime scene. He’s not wrong. Why Harris would want to make her weakest issue a campaign highlight is beyond stupid, but her team is also fraught with incompetents.

If this necklace allegation is true, someone should be fired, no?