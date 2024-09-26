CNN Analyst's Take on Young Voters Is Not Good for Kamala

Kamala's MSNBC Interview Was a Total Trainwreck
September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The media’s campaign to drag Kamala Harris over the top isn’t translating with voters, especially core Democratic Party voter groups. Harris is the worst candidate to poll against Donald Trump ever, with the vice president projected to have historically abysmal showings with black and Jewish voters. She’s also on shaky ground with Muslim voters over the Biden administration’s stance on the Gaza war.

Now, CNN’s Harry Enten has broken down the crosstabs with younger voters, and it’s not good. This bloc will always lean Democratic, but they’re not enthused. She’s also polling 10 points worse than Biden with this group from four years ago. The gender gap is also astounding—it’s not a monolithic voter group this cycle. The worst part is that Enten projects young voters might not turn out this year.

With less than 40 days until Election Day, the Democratic base is cracking. The Obama coalition is virtually dead, as young people and union members have drifted either toward staying home or to the Republicans, and the vice president fails consistently to pull ahead of Trump by the margins needed to make Democratic strategists comfortable; one-to-three points on average is not enough. 

