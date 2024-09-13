*IF* This Is True, ABC News Is About to Become Engulfed in a...
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Is Facing Severe Deficits Among Core Democratic Voter Groups

Matt Vespa
September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Kamala Harris wants another debate, whereas Trump said, ‘No mas.’ Some commented on how this was a tactical blunder for Trump—he should have demanded a debate on Fox News and waited for Harris to reject it. Whatever the case, Harris and her allies in the media are likely to waste a lot of time calling Trump a coward. Let them. Ms. Harris has severe deficits among crucial Democratic Party voter groups that spell disaster with less than 60 days from Election Day.

Harris is running behind Joe Biden’s numbers regarding black and Jewish voters. Right now, Trump is projected to win 18 percent of the black vote, the largest share for a Republican since Richard Nixon in 1972. As for Jewish voters, she’s gearing to earn the lowest share for any Democrat since Michael Dukakis.

Again, her 2020 campaign sort of previsioned this result. Harris is an exceptionally poor candidate who no one likes, not even black people. The more she showed her face, the more unpopular she became. Her buffer is that she’s all that’s left for liberal voters, but the endless busing of fake supporters to her rallies, because they would have paltry attendance numbers, is telling. While tilted toward her, the ABC News debate did nothing to tip the scale. Trump still has the edge in the Electoral College projection models. She’s not running away with it—she can’t. The national media realized her glaring limitations and called for Joe to dump her before his June implosion. In an election year that will rely heavily on turning out the base, Democrats have significant issues.

BONUS: She's doing poorly with Muslim voters, too. She's the worst-polling Democrat in history against Donald Trump.

