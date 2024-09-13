Kamala Harris Is Facing Severe Deficits Among Core Democratic Voter Groups

Kamala Harris wants another debate, whereas Trump said, ‘No mas.’ Some commented on how this was a tactical blunder for Trump—he should have demanded a debate on Fox News and waited for Harris to reject it. Whatever the case, Harris and her allies in the media are likely to waste a lot of time calling Trump a coward. Let them. Ms. Harris has severe deficits among crucial Democratic Party voter groups that spell disaster with less than 60 days from Election Day.

Harris is running behind Joe Biden’s numbers regarding black and Jewish voters. Right now, Trump is projected to win 18 percent of the black vote, the largest share for a Republican since Richard Nixon in 1972. As for Jewish voters, she’s gearing to earn the lowest share for any Democrat since Michael Dukakis.

RealClear Quick Take - Episode 12



Black Americans comprise roughly 13% of the electorate, and their support has been crucial to the Democratic Party for decades. Recent polls suggest they may not be as excited for Kamala Harris.



Does Kamala Harris have a Black voter problem?… pic.twitter.com/M67brk1MFe — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) September 11, 2024

This CNN segment is absolutely devastating for Kamala.



Senior data reporter Harry Enten just showed an aggregate that has her running THIRTEEN points behind where Biden was in 2020 with young voters.



He then flips to voter registration data that shows Republicans in… pic.twitter.com/dQa9N9wUdf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 12, 2024

According to a new Pew Poll, Harris’ support among Jewish voters is the lowest for a Democrat since Dukakis lost in 1988. She’s only getting 65% of the vote, which would be a 36-year low for the Ds.



R gains among blacks, Hispanics and Jews are for real. https://t.co/rCL98hAXT7 pic.twitter.com/32VQOgPwhi — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2024

She is losing.



So hiding is no longer an option. https://t.co/fUOwhV2YpK — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) September 12, 2024

Again, her 2020 campaign sort of previsioned this result. Harris is an exceptionally poor candidate who no one likes, not even black people. The more she showed her face, the more unpopular she became. Her buffer is that she’s all that’s left for liberal voters, but the endless busing of fake supporters to her rallies, because they would have paltry attendance numbers, is telling. While tilted toward her, the ABC News debate did nothing to tip the scale. Trump still has the edge in the Electoral College projection models. She’s not running away with it—she can’t. The national media realized her glaring limitations and called for Joe to dump her before his June implosion. In an election year that will rely heavily on turning out the base, Democrats have significant issues.

BONUS: She's doing poorly with Muslim voters, too. She's the worst-polling Democrat in history against Donald Trump.

MUST WATCH: @RyanGirdusky completely exposes Kamala Harris's historical weakness as a candidate:



"She is the worst polling Democrat against Donald Trump in history on national polls — NO ONE is performing worse than her...she is losing key factions of the Democratic base." pic.twitter.com/4DGJmbagdD — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 13, 2024