MSNBC Analyst Stretches the Bounds of Sanity Trying to Debunk 'Haitians Eating the Pets' Story

The Ohio Haitians have become the latest topic of discussion concerning immigration. It’s been dismissed by the liberal media for obvious reasons, though it shouldn’t. For starters, it’s partially true that these people are eating things that are way off the menu. Geese and ducks are being chopped up and consumed. It’s ‘the eating the pets’ aspect that remains to be verified but the corroborating evidence is significant. Police reports and 911 calls confirm the Haitians going on a rampage against the local fowl. But MSNBC analyst Maria Hinojosa offered a truly bizarre reason for why this story is totally fake: Ohio is an open carry state.

AN MSNBC analyst said there's no way pets are being stolen in Ohio because it's an open carry state @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/KIWkelmqXJ — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) September 13, 2024

And? So, everyone in Springfield has a gun, and they’d be shooting Haitians dead left and right. Please, Maria. Let’s put down the crack pipe and get back to reality. There are tens of thousands of Haitians in the town, and that’s not even a proper fact-check. The preface was some cockamamie sob story about Haitians know the feeling of being targeted or something—it’s irrelevant. Also, can we stop acting like open carry is some alien child of gun policy in America—31 states allow it.

The segment also delved into why voters still believe the story. Here’s where we get into over-analysis. Maria says that Trump’s delivery is effective, like a strongman which some Latino voters are accustomed to, which is a gross generalization, and identify with regarding someone who will protect them.

Can we stop this game, liberals? The treatment of voters who don’t mainline MSNBC’s nonsense aren’t idiots. They believe the story because there’s evidence that it might be true, they don’t trust the media, and they sure as hell aren’t buying what MSNBC is saying on the matter. As with other stories weaponized against Trump, this one is falling apart: the bomb threats that liberals hoped to launch an all-out assault on this story fizzled, as the source got traced to overseas hoaxers.

In 2023, there were videos of cats being grilled in Springfield. We have anecdotal evidence, and even the city manager in March voiced concerns to the city council about complaints over domestic pets being eaten.

Now we have the Springfield City Manager acknowledging on video that they’ve heard of complaints of domestic animals being eaten back in March.



We also have a call report showing this.



Why would they lie about there not being complaints?



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ejktkvxIRo — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 17, 2024

BREAKING: Springfield police report on August 28 records resident reporting a neighbor's cat was stolen and cut up.



Report obtained by @OversightPR. pic.twitter.com/R4wAaShyt3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 17, 2024

SPRINGFIELD RESIDENT: "Have I seen a Haitian Creole immigrant killing ducks? Yes...They are chopping their heads off...They are also gutting animals up the reservoir."



"I know that on the Democratic side, it's, 'All these things aren't happening!' Yes, these things are… pic.twitter.com/Py4kh6ylq9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2024

The media can’t stop it. The memes are gold, and no one cares if the lefty reporters are appalled.

‘This story can’t be true because of open carry’—absolute cinema right there.