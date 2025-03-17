Oh, That's Why a Brown Professor Got Deported
WH Drops Genius Deportation Video Set to 'Closing Time'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 17, 2025 7:30 PM
In a bold move that’s sure to rile up Democrats, the Trump White House released a video trolling the left with illegal immigrant deportation footage set to the classic 90s anthem “Closing Time” by Semisonic. The video, showing the deportation of illegal aliens, features the lyrics, “You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here,” sending a clear message about the administration’s no-tolerance stance on illegal immigration.

During the video, as the band sings, “I know who I want to take me home,” a Border Patrol truck can be seen as illegal immigrants loaded onto an airplane, presumably to ship them back to their home countries. 

The video quickly gained traction, and the reactions have been fantastic.

During the first 50 days of the Trump Administration, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) conducted over 32,000 arrests. To provide context, in fiscal year 2024, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations made 33,242 at-large arrests. Of those, 14,111 were convicted criminals. Additionally, ICE has arrested 1,155 criminal gang members— double the amount of arrests made during the same period last year. 

