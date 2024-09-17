Oh, Look, a Video of a Cat Being Grilled Like Bobby Flay in Ohio

The memes have been gold. The liberal media is foaming at the mouth over the story because they can’t stop it. Part of it is due to the media’s lack of trust with most voters. It’s to the point where the press is saying that those who believe this Ohio Haitians are ‘eating the pets’ story are Nazis. The pet angle of the story remains to be verified, but there are corroborating eyewitness accounts. Regarding the Haitians consuming geese and ducks, there are police reports and 911 calls to confirm that. Yet, Christopher Rufo has found and appears to have authenticated an old video of a cat being grilled in Ohio.

The source would like to remain anonymous, but the video, shot in Dayton, Ohio, in August of 2023, shows some “African dude” eating the cats. Rufo does well to acknowledge that this is a single incident, which does not comprehensively verify the ‘eating the pets’ narrative in Springfield, Ohio, but it does, or should, entice the national media to investigate the claims instead of raging at them outright because embarrassment has often been the result of such dismissals:

So, is there any truth to the charge? We have conducted an exclusive investigation that reveals that, yes, in fact, some migrants in Ohio appear to have been “eating the cats,” though not exactly in the manner that Trump described. Our investigation begins in a run-down neighborhood of Dayton, Ohio, the closest major city to Springfield, about a half-hour’s drive away. We identified a social media post, dated August 25, 2023, with a short video depicting what appear to be two skinned cats on top of a blue barbeque. “Yoooo the Africans wildn on Parkwood,” reads the text, referring to Parkwood Drive. The video then pans down to two live cats walking across the grass in front of a run-down fence, with a voice on the video warning: “There go a cat right there. His ass better get missin’, man. Look like his homies on the grill!” We spoke with the author of the video, who asked to remain anonymous but confirmed its time, location, and authenticity. He told us that he was picking up his son last summer, when he noticed the unusual situation. “It was some Africans that stay right next door to my kid’s mother,” he said. “This African dude next door had the damn cat on the grill.” We then identified the home by matching it to the visuals in the video and cross-referencing them with the eyewitness. When we knocked on the door of the first unit, a family answered, telling us they were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and that all of the surrounding units were occupied by other African migrants. […] According to the original witness, whose son was friendly with the neighbors, there was no doubt about what happened last summer. “They was barbecuing the damn cat!” he said. His son’s mother had previously witnessed the family butchering a mammal on the street, but the cats on the barbeque put him in such a state of shock, he felt the need to film it. To be clear: this single incident does not confirm every particularity of Trump’s statement. The town is Dayton, not Springfield; cats alone were on the grill, not cats and dogs. But it does break the general narrative peddled by the establishment media and its “fact checkers,” who insisted that this has never happened, and that any suggestion otherwise is somehow an expression of racism.

Do your job, national media? Though there is a part of me that hopes they don’t, which leads to the story being confirmed, and the media dragged through the mud again. They’re wrong about everything, and it looks like that could be the case again with the Ohio Haitians chopping up the cats, dogs, geese, and ducks in the town.

UPDATE: Another eyewitness account here.

SPRINGFIELD RESIDENT: "Have I seen a Haitian Creole immigrant killing ducks? Yes...They are chopping their heads off...They are also gutting animals up the reservoir."



