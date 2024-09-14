The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing to Watch

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry, though in this instance, it’s not a statement regarding some appalling examples of liberal media bias. For the Ohio Haitians ‘eating the pets’ story, it’s pure entertainment, maybe a touch of schadenfreude: the liberal media is being tortured in their attempt to neutralize the story. Contrary to the establishment press, this story hasn’t been debunked. There’s no way within 48-72 hours that authorities can verify dogs and cats are not being eaten by the tens of thousands of Haitians in Springfield, Ohio.

As for the local birdlife, geese and ducks are being eaten, with police reports to corroborate the allegations. Even a fact check done by local media on that story's angle hasn’t negated it. If anything, it might have shined a light that this problem has expanded. I’m talking about the viral picture of the migrant holding a dead goose—that was not in Springfield but nearby Columbus.

The most rapidly rising Google search phrases associated with Trump following the debate are all about eating animals. What a disaster.



It's part of the reason I expect (at least momentarily) for Harris to get a bump in the polls. pic.twitter.com/3l01ugDBa5 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) September 13, 2024

.@Acosta is now suggesting Trump is not mentally fit to serve elected office because of his pet claims @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/yo6QZyhXJJ — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) September 13, 2024

The inability of the media to suffocate this story alluded to the industry’s appalling lack of trust. No one believes them, no matter how hard they try. It only seems to further entrench people’s belief that Haitian migrants are running wild in Springfield. The consumption of pets needs to be verified, but many corroborating eyewitness accounts exist. Geese and ducks are being taken, driving out of control in the town. It’s led to fatalities.

Influx of wild-driving Haitian migrants turning streets of Springfield, Ohio into combat zone: ‘Eight to 10 accidents a day here’ https://t.co/M3wcpfH6Kg pic.twitter.com/7OgwFcyJb9 — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2024

Even when liberals try to mock Donald Trump for mentioning it in ABC News’ debate, it’s become a MAGA anthem. The songs are gold, only adding to the media’s inability to stamp out this story, which shines a direct light on Biden’s failed immigration policy. In this initiative, Kamala Harris was appointed border czar.

The Kiffness x Donald Trump - Eating the Cats 😿🐶 Stream / Buy: https://t.co/r9KxcnOn4n pic.twitter.com/bZpytKBEdO — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) September 13, 2024

I can’t tell if this is supposed to be pro or anti-Trump pic.twitter.com/CcqOWo5Qwv — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 13, 2024

They can’t stop it, and it won’t be stopped. The media can only cope and seethe.