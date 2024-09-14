The Left Is Powerless in Stopping the Haitians Eating Pets Story...And It's Amazing to Watch

Joe Biden Did More Than Wear a MAGA Hat at a PA Event....
September 14, 2024
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry, though in this instance, it’s not a statement regarding some appalling examples of liberal media bias. For the Ohio Haitians ‘eating the pets’ story, it’s pure entertainment, maybe a touch of schadenfreude: the liberal media is being tortured in their attempt to neutralize the story. Contrary to the establishment press, this story hasn’t been debunked. There’s no way within 48-72 hours that authorities can verify dogs and cats are not being eaten by the tens of thousands of Haitians in Springfield, Ohio. 

As for the local birdlife, geese and ducks are being eaten, with police reports to corroborate the allegations. Even a fact check done by local media on that story's angle hasn’t negated it. If anything, it might have shined a light that this problem has expanded. I’m talking about the viral picture of the migrant holding a dead goose—that was not in Springfield but nearby Columbus. 

The inability of the media to suffocate this story alluded to the industry’s appalling lack of trust. No one believes them, no matter how hard they try. It only seems to further entrench people’s belief that Haitian migrants are running wild in Springfield. The consumption of pets needs to be verified, but many corroborating eyewitness accounts exist. Geese and ducks are being taken, driving out of control in the town. It’s led to fatalities.

Even when liberals try to mock Donald Trump for mentioning it in ABC News’ debate, it’s become a MAGA anthem. The songs are gold, only adding to the media’s inability to stamp out this story, which shines a direct light on Biden’s failed immigration policy. In this initiative, Kamala Harris was appointed border czar. 

They can’t stop it, and it won’t be stopped. The media can only cope and seethe.

