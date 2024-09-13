What's With These Weird Dems Attacking Republicans for Going to College

There’s been a lot happening, but can we discuss briefly these weirdo attacks on Republicans who go to college? It’s rich that a party that’s regional, urban-based, and busting at the seams with snobby elitists would attack Republicans for obtaining higher education degrees. Tim Walz tried doing that to JD Vance, who rose through family dysfunction and poverty to get a degree from Ohio State University and his law degree from Yale. He came out of poverty and wrote about his upbringing in his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which Walz never read.

In Ohio, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) must be going through boxes of Pepto Bismol since this election truly is one where he’s fighting for his political life. Gone are the days of handily 50-plus percent of the vote and cruising into six-year terms; Brown has been in the Senate since 2006. His Republican opponent, Bernie Moreno, is doing well in keeping things tight in the election. Brown knows that if this election remains as it does now, no doubt Trump’s coattails will carry Moreno over the finish line—a one-to-three-point lead isn’t enough. I find it hard to believe Trump winning Ohio by 9-to-12 points, which is what his margin is projected to be on Election Day, and Sherrod Brown securing another term in the U.S. Senate.

Maybe that’s why Mr. Brown is attacking Moreno for attending the University of Michigan. I’m sure some Ohio voters aren’t thrilled with his Wolverine roots, but it’s not disqualifying. The resume might also be an issue, as Moreno did not obtain his MBA from that institution. Okay, so what?

When it comes to lies and embellishing records, Democrats have no leg to stand on. Tim Walz lied about being deployed to combat zones, his military rank upon retirement, and the nature of his departure from the National Guard—he bolted when he found out it was being deployed to Iraq. He also was not truthful about an award he received from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. Walz can’t even be honest about how his kids were conceived; it wasn’t through in vitro fertilization. Also, we learned that Walz, who claimed to be on the goal line of securing his doctorate, did not complete the degree program. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) lied about his military service vis-à-vis Vietnam. Kamala Harris might not have worked at McDonald’s, which was repeated ad nauseam during the Democrats’ convention in Chicago.

Suppose you think finding out someone running for office didn’t secure a certain degree due to what appears to be staffer error and think that’s a Watergate-like discovery. In that case, I have many more lies from Democrats relating to work, stolen valor, and business bonafides that are worse and more disqualifying.

Overall, it’s the higher education line of attack that’s the basis of this cockamamie attempt to attack Republicans as elitists. He went to Yale or Michigan or any college in the country, and that’s now being weaponized by a Democratic Party running scared, politically blind to the populist wave that’s slowly drowning them. Working-class people couldn’t care less about college degrees and where you obtained them. Americans aren’t against social mobility. Democrats might be since they want to be the only philosopher kings of the land.

It displays a gross ignorance of people who aren’t like them, and that’s on Democrats. There’s a reason why working and middle-class voters are flocking to the GOP—it’s a party that doesn’t make them feel bad, lecture them, and make them feel less than because they don’t have a college degree, a six-figure job, and a Tesla. The Whole Food brigade is a special bubble—condescending and incapable of understanding working for a living. The backbone of the Democratic Party used to be working people—it’s no longer the case. That’s how you get a party obsessed with issues more aligned with a rich man’s daydreaming. No one has time to think about pronoun use, transgender health care, which is facing a backlash because the nutty parts are getting exposed, or abortion. Is the latter unimportant? No, but other people know abortion rights can’t be deposited in a bank account.

The Democrats had a chance to ride the neo-populist wave. They couldn’t navigate it because no working people were in their ranks. Even non-white working-class voters are veering into the GOP, with James Carville admitting that Hispanic men are lost to the GOP this cycle. Now, up against the wall, they’re trying to gaslight the electorate by suggesting rural Americans who went to college, like Vance, aren’t working class nor individuals who understand poverty or something. Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear even went so far as to wish rape on Vance’s family so he would realize how awful his pro-life positions are or something—a truly psychopathic position.

If anything, Moreno might be embarrassed to be a Michigan alum after his college football team, the reigning national champions, got blown out by Texas recently. Funny things happen when you can’t steal other teams’ call signs—what?! Who said that?!