Another Tim Walz Lie Has Been Exposed

Democratic Minnesota governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate and professional weirdo, appears to have been busted peddling another massive lie, this time regarding his educational background. We’re at a point where we could fill a stable concerning the number of lies this man has spilled since being nominated as the Democrats’ candidate for vice president. Walz claims to have been hair-shy about being called Dr. Walz, but records show that’s not true. The Washington Free Beacon has more:

As recently as 2011, Tim Walz claimed in official biographies for his campaign and congressional office that he was on the verge of completing a doctorate in education, a decade after he enrolled in a doctorate program at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in the small town of Winona.

The university, however, told the Washington Free Beacon that its last records indicating Walz was an active student are dated to 2004.

"We can confirm that Governor Walz attended Saint Mary's from 2001-2004 in our doctorate level Ed.D. program," the school's communications director, Ashly Bissen, told the Free Beacon. "He did not complete the degree program."

Walz would nonetheless claim through 2011 that he was an active student "nearly finished with his doctorate at St. Mary's University in Winona, Minnesota," as his congressional biography put it, four years after he arrived on Capitol Hill.

That claim, like so many others Walz has made about his biography over his political career, was at best a stretch and at worst a lie, the same sort of résumé padding characteristic of other fibs and misrepresentations Walz has made throughout his political career.