IF* This Is True, ABC News Is About to Become Engulfed in a Major Scandal

I asked yesterday morning whether Kamala Harris’ camp got the ABC News debate questions in advance. The vice president was visibly nervous for the first portion of the debate but got into a groove, especially when she figured out that Donald Trump would take the bait she was chumming. When Trump took it hook, line, and sinker on the rally size dig, you knew he was going to be kicked off message when he had a wide berth to rip into Harris on inflation, immigration, and overall making us poorer than we were four years ago.

Advertisement

Donald Trump Truth Social 08:01 PM EST 09/12/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/QWc9HEUMPZ — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 13, 2024

Harris seemed ready for the questions, which explained her word salad responses, but she never answered any of the questions from moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. They did fact-check Trump live, though these interruptions were peppered with fake news—no shock there. Harris was never pressed for her mountain of lies, and we know why: an ABC whistleblower is alleging that not only did the Harris camp get questions in advance, but that she was given assurances that she wouldn’t be fact-checked by the moderators either. I’m not saying this is fact, but if this is true, it’s a major scandal:

BREAKING: ABC whistleblower allegedly will release an affidavit claiming the Harris campaign was given sample questions that were “essentially the same questions that were given during the debate,” as well as assurances that Trump would be “fact-checked” and she would not. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) September 12, 2024

David Muir and Linsey Lip Injections gonna have some explaining to do. https://t.co/X6fm0kJd8C — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 12, 2024

*If* this is true, it is election interference and disqualifying to be President.



Party doesn’t matter.

Candidate doesn’t matter. https://t.co/6gzusLuH8U — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 12, 2024

If this turns out to be true, this is a serious breach of journalistic ethics and a death blow to @ABCNetwork reputation. https://t.co/lRZA9CZTpx — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 12, 2024

There are bits and pieces of evidence that suggest a rigged game everywhere. In 2016, Democrats did just that with Hillary Clinton. Donna Brazile, a CNN contributor at the time, sent the Clinton camp advanced copies of the debate questions. She lost her contributor gig with the network over this infraction. In the LA Times, they’re openly admitting that Muir and Davis did what they did to prevent a Biden-style meltdown.

I said the reason for how the moderators behaved in the ABC debate was simply because they were not going to let happen to Kamala Harris, what happened to Joe Biden and here she is admitting ithttps://t.co/8uwshNkQl7 pic.twitter.com/x48TIQrz18 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2024

Advertisement

Everyone feels this event was a shambles, the moderators were beyond biased, and Harris' numbers are flat even then. While not relating to the issue of advanced knowledge, we’ll have something on a former Clinton pollster who was appalled by the ABC News debate for other reasons.