Seattle Times Tried to Fact-Check Trump. They Got Nuked on Social Media Instead.

I’m at a loss for words. The media is biased, corrupt, and stupid—but do they think we’re that gullible. If they do, there is someone mentally challenged in this discussion but it’s not the voters. If this was an attempt at gaslighting, it failed miserably. Moreover, this was from a publication whose offices reside in the very city where this mayhem occurred four years ago.

Advertisement

During the ABC News debate on Tuesday between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the former president alluded to the mayhem and chaos that engulfed Seattle during the 2020 riots, a summer filled with vandalism, rioting, chaos, and total anarchy that cost multiple cities and businesses billions of dollars. And the Seattle Times had the stones to say this was inaccurate. It got a brutal fact-check, with its own reporting:

Community Notes just nuked the Seattle Times pic.twitter.com/wWU82bDXcz — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 12, 2024

Fact-check by The Seattle Times just got debunked by THEIR OWN REPORTING pic.twitter.com/Gg2sdwkFW4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 12, 2024

Community Notes fact-checking The Seattle Times… with its own reporting. pic.twitter.com/yyjWW27Bzo — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 12, 2024

This is disgusting gaslighting from @vonnaiphair & her editors at Seattle Times. I was there on the ground undercover. As their own reporting at the time stated, SIX city streets in a densely occupied business & residential area were taken over by armed force. People were killed. https://t.co/pNUqcBY7e9 pic.twitter.com/TvZaHnM6hw — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 12, 2024

CHAZ and CHOP absolutely existed, and protesters murdered each other inside of those zones. https://t.co/PsNmgrMviA — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) September 12, 2024

When Julio Rosas was with us, he ventured into the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’ aka “CHAZ,” that summer.

They are just wrong about everything. It’s truly fascinating to see how far these clowns will go in the act of self-flagellation. They love getting abused it would seem because there’s no way they’re that stupid, right? Maybe they are though I couldn’t care less. It’s another chapter in why the establishment press is laughed at nowadays.