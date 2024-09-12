New Memo: Internal Polling Shows a Post Debate Bump
Tipsheet

Seattle Times Tried to Fact-Check Trump. They Got Nuked on Social Media Instead.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 12, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

I’m at a loss for words. The media is biased, corrupt, and stupid—but do they think we’re that gullible. If they do, there is someone mentally challenged in this discussion but it’s not the voters. If this was an attempt at gaslighting, it failed miserably. Moreover, this was from a publication whose offices reside in the very city where this mayhem occurred four years ago.

During the ABC News debate on Tuesday between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the former president alluded to the mayhem and chaos that engulfed Seattle during the 2020 riots, a summer filled with vandalism, rioting, chaos, and total anarchy that cost multiple cities and businesses billions of dollars. And the Seattle Times had the stones to say this was inaccurate. It got a brutal fact-check, with its own reporting

When Julio Rosas was with us, he ventured into the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’ aka “CHAZ,” that summer.

 They are just wrong about everything. It’s truly fascinating to see how far these clowns will go in the act of self-flagellation. They love getting abused it would seem because there’s no way they’re that stupid, right? Maybe they are though I couldn’t care less. It’s another chapter in why the establishment press is laughed at nowadays. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

