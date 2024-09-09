Alvin Bragg's Spokesperson Got Caught Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump's...
Tipsheet

One Liberal's Tweet Says All You Need to Know About Trump and the Latest NYT Poll

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 09, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

They’re panicking. I would be, too, if I were a Democrat since the coup to replace Biden did little to change the race: Donald Trump now has a 63 percent chance to clinch 270 electoral votes. That probability has only increased since the Democratic convention. The latest New York Times polls that dropped over the weekend showed how this herculean effort to boot the president, get boatloads of cash, and ride on a convention bump to victory was a pure mirage. 

For starters, there was no convention bump—all Kamala Harris did was con a bunch of rich white liberals in the cities to open their checkbooks and back a woman who has zero grasp of the issues. Like Biden, Kamala is hiding from the press. You already know why, but this is also what Biden did. How did that turn out?

Yet, I got a kick out of Aaron Rupar’s tweet about the survey—it’s a sign that they’re panicking, and this survey was not good news for Harris:

Meanwhile, Trump was significantly behind Joe Biden in the polls in 2020. He’s now overperforming his 2016 and 2020 numbers in the Midwest. Also, let’s not forget that the pollsters haven’t fixed their polling issues gauging the Trump vote. It’s consistently been underestimated. As you can see, if all that separates Kamala and Trump is between one-to-two points, Trump likely wins.

***

Honorable Mention: Former Obama aide also had a funny tweet about this latest poll:

