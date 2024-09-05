Nate Silver and Others Present Damning Evidence That Kamala Harris' Candidacy Has Stalled

Did liberals really think just because Kamala Harris holds a different title that her flaws and deficiencies would be somehow erased from the political landscape? The same issues that torpedoed Harris’ 2020 run have reared their ugly heads in the waning weeks of the 2024 election. Harris quit before the 2020 primaries for numerous reasons, not least because her operation was riddled with infighting, lacked direction, and voters did not like her. She has no depth, and her failure to grasp the issues is beyond glaring. Yet, she got a burst of enthusiasm when she was handed the 2024 nomination because her name wasn’t Joe Biden. She vows to keep pushing that failed agenda and more, suggesting Soviet-style price controls on goods to combat the inflation she and Biden started with their reckless spending.

Advertisement

With the Democratic convention out of the way, Harris saw no bump. The race is razor-thin, drastically different from when Biden started running away from Donald Trump. In the states that matter, it’s not looking too hot, so the former president notched a few more points ahead of Harris in Nate Silver’s Electoral College probability model. Trump has a 58 percent chance of clinching 270 votes—it was 56 percent earlier this week—and winning the election, with an 80 percent probability of winning a state carried by Biden in 2020.

#New winner model - Nate Silver



🔴 Trump 58% (Chance)

🔵 Harris 42% pic.twitter.com/B25GtMM9B6 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 4, 2024

If it’s Pennsylvania, it’s the ballgame. Silver noted that Harris hasn’t had a lot of good polling. He’d also be more bullish on her candidacy if she didn’t rehire all of Biden’s operatives. Last, Pennsylvania and now Michigan "has become something of an issue for Harris."

I think I'd buy the bull case for Harris a bit more if she hadn't rehired so many of the Biden people. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 4, 2024

There was a surge of enthusiasm for Harris post-Biden dropout, but that might have happened no matter what. Thought convention speech was good, but bypassing Shapiro beginning to look bad and they haven't really found a 2nd gear after Hot Brat Summer.https://t.co/SPS1OGKNw2 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 4, 2024

Setting the convention bounce stuff aside, there just hasn't been much positive state polling data entering the system for Harris lately. https://t.co/EFKpUM9kET — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 3, 2024

In addition to Pennsylvania, Michigan has become something of an issue for Harris.



National polls and polls of other swing states mostly decent for Harris, but erosion in PA/MI hurts a lot in the model. pic.twitter.com/100ztjzkRq — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 4, 2024

Even CNN’s David Chalian dove into Trump’s massive advantage with non-college-educated whites in the battleground states, but Harris is also performing poorly with college-educated whites in Georgia:

CNN's David Chalian Warns Of 'Trouble Sign For Harris' As She Lags Behind Trump's 'Huge Numbers' With Key Demographic pic.twitter.com/Nos557lENn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2024

Advertisement