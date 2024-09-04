Trump Keeps Gaining on Harris in This Crucial Election Tracker

For those who know how our presidents are elected, this is the only tracker that matters when the race is this close. For the millionth time in liberal America, the popular vote doesn’t decide who wins the election. It’s beyond awkward that we need to keep repeating this line, but there are many Democrats still butt-hurt over 2016 who want to erase the institution that’s kept us safe from rolling majorities. It makes it hurt even more when your oracles in the polling world, like Nate Silver, are tossing out projections like this:

Latest @NateSilver538 forecast (9/3)



Chance of winning

🟥 Trump: 56.7% (highest since 7/31)

🟦 Harris: 43.0%

Swing States: chance of winning



Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump 57-43%

Georgia - 🔴 Trump 64-36%

Arizona - 🔴 Trump 67-33%

North Carolina - 🔴 Trump 70-30%

Nevada - 🔴… https://t.co/QZjx9HVZ5n pic.twitter.com/p2hIdVZ2Gt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 3, 2024

Look for the TDS to go off the charts if this continues. https://t.co/7SUELMAvwR — Joe Kernen (@JoeSquawk) September 3, 2024

Despite the manufactured ‘USA’ chants, the hollow patriotism war cries, and the supposed energy that oozed out of the Democratic convention, there was no bump in the polls for Kamala Harris. The honeymoon period is over, and Harris, like an obsolete Chinese satellite, is crashing to Earth. Of course, Silver doesn’t say Trump will win—no one should say that, but this Electoral College advantage has only increased since the Democrats’ convention.

Setting the convention bounce stuff aside, there just hasn't been much positive state polling data entering the system for Harris lately. https://t.co/EFKpUM9kET — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 3, 2024

The September 10 debate is going to High Noon. And if Kamala’s CNN interview indicates how things could go, I’d be preparing for another drubbing. No doubt, Kamala will try to bait Trump on the whole black woman thing, jonesing for an ‘I’m speaking’ moment to convey a sexist tinge that could animate her supporters. Trump should be aware of that, and he probably is. All he must do is get her into a lengthy exchange on an issue, specifically the economy and her plan for price control, which could end poorly for Harris, who has zero grasp of the issues. Trump must think of Harris as a more cogent Biden—even if she can string words together more fluidly, it's still word salad in the end.

KORNACKI: Trump only needs Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina to win the presidency. pic.twitter.com/eaee5bP9IT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 3, 2024

It looks like the no-ideas/brat/vibes approach is running out of gas.