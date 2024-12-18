MSNBC Host Had a BRUTAL Comment About Kamala Harris
Oh, So We Might Have Chinese Drones Buzzing Overhead
Oh My Word...That's What Biden Said About the Drone Crisis
VIP
The Leftists' Violence Fetish Shows Their Moral Illiteracy
The White Pill
Trump's Popularity Is Rising -- What Will the Resistance Do?
Lawmakers Reveal Key Takeaways After First DOGE Caucus Meeting
GOP Senator Blocks 'Desperate Attempt' by Dems to 'Trump-Proof' Washington
VIP
Here's What Lawmakers Are Saying About the Drones After Classified Briefing
Can Trump Overcome?
How Illegal Chinese Vapes Power the CCP’s Military
More and More Is Coming Out About the WI Christian School Shooter
How Much Does It Take to Buy an Election? Never Enough for Bad...
America Is Back in Business
Tipsheet

Trump Issues Warning to Senate Republicans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 18, 2024 9:30 AM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a warning to Senate Republicans about making deals with Democrats on the last batch of President Biden’s judicial nominees. 

Advertisement

“To all Senate Republicans: NO DEAL WITH DEMOCRATS TO FAST TRACK NOMINATIONS AT THE END OF THIS CONGRESS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I won the biggest mandate in 129 years. I will make my appointments of Very Qualified People in January when I am sworn in.” 

In past years, Senate Democrats and Republicans have approved blocs of left-over nominees before wrapping up the end of a legislative session, but the practice has fallen off recently as these deals are coming under greater scrutiny.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) cut a deal with Republicans before Thanksgiving to fast-track the approval of nine federal district court judges. But in a concession to Republicans, he agreed to shelve four of Biden’s circuit-court nominees, who Democrats later said likely wouldn’t have had enough votes to win confirmation.

The Senate so far has confirmed 233 of Biden’s judicial nominees, the same number of such nominees it confirmed during Trump’s first term. (The Hill)

Recommended

More and More Is Coming Out About the WI Christian School Shooter Mia Cathell
Advertisement

As Axios noted on Tuesday, "Schumer's final confirmations are the Democratic Party's final shot at confirming their own nominees for at least four years." In the lame duck session alone, the New York Democrat moved 20 judicial nominees through the upper chamber. Schumer plans to confirm two lifetime appointment judges this week, according to the report, meaning he will surpass GOP leader Mitch McConnell's record on confirming judges during Trump's first term. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP SENATE REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More and More Is Coming Out About the WI Christian School Shooter Mia Cathell
GOP Senator Blocks 'Desperate Attempt' by Dems to 'Trump-Proof' Washington Leah Barkoukis
MSNBC Host Had a BRUTAL Comment About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Mayhem Erupts After a Comedian Tells a Joke About Mexican Food Matt Vespa
Lawmakers Reveal Key Takeaways After First DOGE Caucus Meeting Leah Barkoukis
The White Pill John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
More and More Is Coming Out About the WI Christian School Shooter Mia Cathell
Advertisement