Wait, Hillary Clinton Is Giving Kamala Harris Advice?

Matt Vespa
September 01, 2024
It’s like a marriage made in heaven: two awful candidates advising each other on how to blow a winnable election. There is a notable difference: Kamala Harris is a decidedly worse candidate than Hillary Clinton. Yet, the former first lady was heavily favored to win the 2016 election until ordinary Americans decided to punch the professional pundit, pollster, and political class right in the mouth. Joe Biden was at least seven points ahead of Donald Trump around the same time in 2020. Harris is polling in a dead heat with Trump, which isn’t good for Democrats, as their pollsters know surveys underestimate the Trump vote. 

It's why Democratic pollsters have been firing off warning flares: the vice president is doing all that stellar in their models. And it doesn’t help that a two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton is giving Kamala advice (via Fox News) [emphasis mine]:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said during a recent interview that Vice President Kamala Harris was the "underdog" in the race for the White House because of the Electoral College. 

"We are the underdog, that just kind of goes with the territory when we have the Electoral College staring at you, and we all have to be willing to take whatever steps to support her," Clinton told The 19th News during an interview published Thursday. 

Clinton has blamed several factors over the years for her 2016 defeat to Donald Trump, the Electoral College among them, as she won the national popular vote but still lost the election after Trump narrowly won that year's hotly contested battleground states. In 2017, she called for the Electoral College to be "eliminated." 

[…] 

Clinton said during the interview that she speaks to Harris regularly and offers any advice that she can. 

She described Harris' candidacy as a "win-win," and argued that the vice president had earned it. 

Oh, it’s still entertaining to see Clinton seething over her 2016 loss and blaming the Electoral College in the process. Our Founders were wise beyond their years to protect the people from tyranny from rolling majorities. It’s meant to force parties to find people with vast geographic appeal. That’s Trump, not Kamala. The Trump coalition is spread efficiently and inhabits areas where national elections are decided. Kamala Harris doesn’t have that going for her, and if things continue to trend downward as the honeymoon phase dies out, we’ll see that explicitly come election night.

I don't understand why Kamala would take advice from a woman whom the nation decidedly didn’t like, but please—keep making those calls, Ms. Harris.

