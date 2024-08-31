MSNBC's Mixed Race Focus Group Brutally Trashes Kamala

I had no clue news networks were organizing such focus groups, but this is why MSNBC needs to cater to its white progressive, race-obsessed audience. The problem is that they probably didn’t like what this group had to say about Kamala Harris. The network assembled a “mixed race” focus group, which is beyond absurd. What happened? Did the black focus groups not make for good television? They did—they didn’t repeat or accept the propaganda the liberal media wanted to weaponize en masse.

Advertisement

The question that set this exchange up is what you’d expect from this network:

Kamala just got DRAGGED 🔥



“Do you feel some kinship towards her, as a mixed person?”



“Not personally. I find a lot of her trajectory not be my brand of woman. We got 3 major international crises going on…I want to see you do more than giggling & having a ‘girl moment’” pic.twitter.com/wNCBvKGXQw — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 30, 2024

“Do you feel some kinship towards her as a mixed person?”

One woman went scorched Earth in her response:

Not personally. I find a lot of her trajectory not be my brand of woman leader. We’ve got three major international crises going on and someone applying to be commander-in-chief. As a woman, I want to see you do more than appear to giggling and having a girl moment on the stage.

Donald Trump has retaken the lead in the Electoral College probability model by Nate Silver, a post-Democratic convention. In 2020, Joe Biden was several points ahead of Trump in the polls. The fact that it's tied is a very good sign for the Trump camp.