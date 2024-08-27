CNN's Jim Acosta Inadvertently Exposes Biden-Harris Incompetence on Abbey Gate Anniversary
Here's What Chicago Black Voters Had to Say About the Dems During Their...
Santa Claus Doesn't Exist...And Neither Will a Hamas Ceasefire
The Harris Campaign Is Desperate To Get Out Of That Debate
From Camelot to Mar-a-Lago: How RFK Jr. Found Common Ground With MAGA
Goodbye, JFK Democrats
RFK Jr. Explains Why Democrats' Mafia Tactics Against Him Were 'Not Smart'
Victim of Violent Crime: Why I Won’t Be Voting for Kamala Harris
The 2024 Election Is About Good Versus Evil. Which Side Are You On?
Trump Should Not Agree to Harris’ New and Desperate Request for a Lifeline...
Hezbollah’s Chickens Are Coming Home to Roost
Democrats Are Gaming Medicare Costs This Election Year
The Federal Reserve’s Debit Card Fee Cap: A Big Miss for the Little...
Democrats’ National Abortion Convention Makes 'Veep' All Too Real
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Was Asked About Race Relations If Trump Wins...and the Answer Is a Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 27, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Vice President Kamala Harris is hiding from the press. It’s obvious why, since the first tranche of questions will be about why voters should trust her, as she’s done a 180-degree turn on most of her 2020 platform, except for the call to eliminate private health insurance plans. When speaking off-script, she’s also a category five disaster, which got exposed again. A reporter asked Ms. Harris how a Trump win would impact race relations—a stupid question—but a softball that Harris bungled mightily. It’s a disjointed answer involving Martin Luther King Jr., teaching history—or something—and emphasizing diversity and inclusion. 

Advertisement

“Hey, let’s look around the room and see who’s not here, and did we leave the door open?”

What the hell is she talking about? 

The time for hiding is over, Kamala. You’re the 2024 nominee now, and even far-left commentators are saying it’s inexcusable to avoid the press. She’s supposedly going to sit down with the media soon, though how scripted will it be? Will her staff have veto power over the questions? How much bubble wrap will be involved in interviewing this woman?

Recommended

CNN's Jim Acosta Inadvertently Exposes Biden-Harris Incompetence on Abbey Gate Anniversary Matt Vespa
Advertisement


 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Jim Acosta Inadvertently Exposes Biden-Harris Incompetence on Abbey Gate Anniversary Matt Vespa
Here's What Chicago Black Voters Had to Say About the Dems During Their Convention Matt Vespa
The Harris Campaign Is Desperate To Get Out Of That Debate Derek Hunter
JD Vance Once Again Schools Liberal Sunday Show Hosts, Especially on the Border Rebecca Downs
Kamala Harris Made Quite the Error About the Amount of Americans Who Died From COVID Rebecca Downs
What Is Happening in the Ukraine War Should Scare the Hell Out of Us Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Jim Acosta Inadvertently Exposes Biden-Harris Incompetence on Abbey Gate Anniversary Matt Vespa
Advertisement