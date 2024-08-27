Kamala Harris Was Asked About Race Relations If Trump Wins...and the Answer Is a Disaster

Vice President Kamala Harris is hiding from the press. It’s obvious why, since the first tranche of questions will be about why voters should trust her, as she’s done a 180-degree turn on most of her 2020 platform, except for the call to eliminate private health insurance plans. When speaking off-script, she’s also a category five disaster, which got exposed again. A reporter asked Ms. Harris how a Trump win would impact race relations—a stupid question—but a softball that Harris bungled mightily. It’s a disjointed answer involving Martin Luther King Jr., teaching history—or something—and emphasizing diversity and inclusion.

“Hey, let’s look around the room and see who’s not here, and did we leave the door open?”

HARD TO WATCH: This clip illustrates exactly why Kamala Harris has been dodging media interviews. pic.twitter.com/7MW8E3XMOe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2024

What the hell is she talking about?

The time for hiding is over, Kamala. You’re the 2024 nominee now, and even far-left commentators are saying it’s inexcusable to avoid the press. She’s supposedly going to sit down with the media soon, though how scripted will it be? Will her staff have veto power over the questions? How much bubble wrap will be involved in interviewing this woman?

I understood why Kamala Harris wasn't doing interviews before - she was getting her policy proposals hammered out behind the scenes before the convention. But now there are no more excuses. She needs to do interviews, a lot of them. We're picking a president here. It's important. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 26, 2024

It's been 36 days since Joe Biden dropped out of the race and Kamala Harris emerged as the nominee.



She has conducted ZERO press conferences and ZERO sitdown media interviews.



She has taken less than 15 total questions from the media in ANY format.



Unacceptable. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 26, 2024

When is the interview, Keith?



Also: She couldn't take questions between July 21 and now?



I get you are totally blinded by partisanship. And that this stance is good for your business.



But a presidential nominee not talking to the media for the first 5 weeks of her campaign? https://t.co/SjXrGy7ZLZ — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 26, 2024



