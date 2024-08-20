Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him in Michigan

Former President Donald Trump was in Howell, Michigan, which triggered the Harris campaign since the town is supposedly some mega hub for white supremacy. Reuters was in on the Ku Klux Klan angle, and so was The Hill:

The Harris campaign attacked former President Trump for campaigning Tuesday in Howell, Mich., a city with historic ties to the Ku Klux Klan and that was the setting of a white supremacist demonstration last month, where attendees expressed support for the former president. The Harris campaign’s Michigan communications director, Alyssa Bradley, criticized the former president for “choosing to rally in a town that was historically known as ‘the KKK capital of Michigan.’”

Trump spoke at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office around 3 PM today. Of course, a reporter asked about this, which Trump lethally shot down.

REPORTER: Kamala's campaign attacked you for being in this town because it's associated with white supremacy.



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Who was here in 2021?



REPORTER: "Joe Biden"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Thank you."



"Who was here in 2021," Trump responded, which led the reporter to admit that it was Joe Biden.

Game. Set. Match.

