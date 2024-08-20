JD Vance Has a Theory About Why the DNC is in Chicago
Is Trump About to Land a Mega Endorsement?
Save America From Kamala's Communism
Whoa: Unemployment Has Been ‘Revised’ and the Numbers Are Not Good
These Dem Women Don't Know the Lyrics to Our National Anthem
Maine Shows Just What's Wrong With Ranked-Choice Voting
The DNC's Bizarre Segregation Continues With Prayer Rooms
Hillary Clinton Spoke at the DNC. It Went Just As You’d Expect.
Seven School Districts in This State Promote Transgender Ideology
What the Dems Got Egregiously Wrong About Trump's Economic Record
Beshear Makes 'Vile' Remark Calling for Member of Vance's Family to Get Raped
Harris Surrogate: We Expect the 'News' Media to Do Our Explaining for Us,...
Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed
Dems at the DNC Whine About Abortion Access, but Here's the Catch
Tipsheet

Watch Trump Shut Down a Reporter Who Hurled This Absurd Question at Him in Michigan

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 20, 2024 5:05 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Former President Donald Trump was in Howell, Michigan, which triggered the Harris campaign since the town is supposedly some mega hub for white supremacy. Reuters was in on the Ku Klux Klan angle, and so was The Hill

Advertisement

The Harris campaign attacked former President Trump for campaigning Tuesday in Howell, Mich., a city with historic ties to the Ku Klux Klan and that was the setting of a white supremacist demonstration last month, where attendees expressed support for the former president. 

The Harris campaign’s Michigan communications director, Alyssa Bradley, criticized the former president for “choosing to rally in a town that was historically known as ‘the KKK capital of Michigan.’” 

Trump spoke at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office around 3 PM today. Of course, a reporter asked about this, which Trump lethally shot down. 

Recommended

Whoa: Unemployment Has Been ‘Revised’ and the Numbers Are Not Good Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

"Who was here in 2021," Trump responded, which led the reporter to admit that it was Joe Biden.

Game. Set. Match.

***

Not a good day for Fox News:

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoa: Unemployment Has Been ‘Revised’ and the Numbers Are Not Good Katie Pavlich
Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed Madeline Leesman
Is Trump About to Land a Mega Endorsement? Katie Pavlich
'Who Wants to Tell Him?': Why One Line From Union Boss's DNC Speech Stands Out Leah Barkoukis
JD Vance Has a Theory About Why the DNC is in Chicago Katie Pavlich
Trump Shares Debate Update He Received From Harris's Campaign Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whoa: Unemployment Has Been ‘Revised’ and the Numbers Are Not Good Katie Pavlich
Advertisement